Former Uganda Railway boss detained over falsification of academic documents

Ssendegeya is accused of fabricating a resume to falsely claim to have a master's degree in business administration

Advertisements

The former managing director of Uganda Railways Corporation, Stanely Ssendegeya, has been placed under custody to Luzira prison due to his falsification of academic records, which he used to obtain the aforementioned position.

Ssendegeya was detained by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit on his way to Nakasero Hospital where he receives treatment for stroke, an illness he has had for some time.

He denied fabricating a Master’s in Business Administration when he appeared before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha on Wednesday, November, 2023.

Advertisements

The 54-year-old Ssendegeya, a resident of Namugongo Janda in the Wakiso district, is accused by the prosecution of fabricating a resume to falsely claim to have a master’s degree in business administration.

Additionally, he is charged with giving false information to Delloit Uganda Ltd., a recruiting company, at their Lumumba Avenue offices.

Ssendegeya requested bail through his attorney Benon Tusasirwe, arguing that incarceration would not allow for the proper management of his medical condition. In addition, he offered three sureties: his mother-in-law, son, and wife. However, the court has postponed making a decision until November 27, 2023.

After state prosecutor Judith Nyamwiza told the court that investigations are still underway, he was placed under arrest and sent to Luzira prison until further notice.

About Post Author