Forward Ntege joins Express FC

Kampala - Forward Anwaru Mustapha Ntege has penned a two-year contract with Uganda Premier League side Express FC which will see him at the club up to 2024.

He joins from Busoga United where he featured in the 2021/2022 season managing 26 league and Uganda Cup appearances scoring 12 goals and 5 assists.

“I am excited to join Express FC, I have been a club fan and I desire to help the club meet its targets and also looking forward to being one of the top scorers in the league," Ntege told the club website.

Ntege also featured in Big League side Ndejje University managing 38 appearances scoring 21 goals and 12 assists between 2015 – 2018, he also spent a one-year spell at URA FC (2019/2020) and Bul FC (2020/2021).

“We are glad to have Anwaru Ntege join us, he is a proven player who gives us options in the third half of the pitch especially in looking for goals,” Express Head Coach James Odoch said.

Ntege comes in at the front following the departure of forward Eric Kenzo Kambale to Sudanese giants El – Merrick.