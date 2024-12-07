Four Ugandan Teams Qualify for Vex Robotics World Championship Next Year

In an exciting finale to the inaugural Uganda National STEM and Vex Robotics Championship, four Ugandan teams have qualified to represent the country at the Vex Robotics World Championship in Dallas, USA, next year.

The four teams that emerged victorious in the Uganda National STEM and Vex Robotics Championship are;

Daffodils Primary School_ Winner of the Vex IQ category The Stoneridge School_ Winner of the Vex IQ category Acorns International School_ Winner of the VEX V5 category Soroti Municipal SS_ Winner of the VEX V5 category

These teams demonstrated exceptional skills and creativity in designing, building, and operating their robots, impressing the judges and spectators alike.

The above four schools will make four teams that will represent Uganda at the Vex Robotics World Championship in Dallas, USA, next year. When asked about their experience, Agaba Twinemanzi, student from Daffodils Primary School exclaimed, “We’re over the moon! We worked so hard as a team, and it’s amazing to see our efforts pay off. We can’t wait to represent Uganda on the global stage!”

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni represented by the Commissioner for Secondary Schools Mrs Juliet Atuhaire Muzoora commended Young Engineers Uganda for organizing the first-ever National STEM and Robotics Education Championship.

She praised the organizers and participants, emphasizing the importance of STEM education in empowering Uganda’s next generation of innovators. She noted that the championship aligns with the government’s development agenda, particularly in promoting skilling programs and preparing youth for the challenges of the 21st century.

The Vex Robotics World Championship is one of the most prestigious robotics competitions globally, attracting teams from over 50 countries. The four Ugandan teams will compete against the best robotics teams worldwide, providing a unique opportunity for them to showcase their talents, learn from others, and gain valuable experience.

The Uganda National STEM and Vex Robotics Championship was organized by the African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) Ltd under its flagship brand Young Engineers Uganda. The event aimed to promote STEM education and inspire innovation among Ugandan students.

The Championship was made possible through the support of various institutions and organizations, including UNDP, the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ministry of ICT, Vex Robotics, REC-Foundation, Eaton cooperation, NEC-UDF, Kazire Health Products, Smart24 television and Young Engineers Uganda.

As the four Ugandan teams prepare to take on the world’s best robotics teams, they have made the country proud and demonstrated the potential of Ugandan students to excel in STEM fields.

