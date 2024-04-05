FRAUD ALERT! Struggling UBA on spot as client’s 960m go missing from account

Information coming in indicates that all is not well with the United bank for Africa Uganda after a client who has been in the same bank since 2013 found his funds missing equivalent to Uganda Shs. 965,000,000.

The client through his lawyers has put the bank to task to return his money before court action is taken within 7 days according to a copy of the letter shared by staff of the bank legal services on condition of anonymity.

Efforts to establish the identity of the client is scanty as the bank denied us details and contacts.

Bank of Uganda has been equally informed and confirmed receiving the client’s complaint and this may see start of the Central Bank arm of investigations stretching to the already struggling bank in terms of business.

It is said that the Bank senior management has denied audience to the client which left staff at the bank puzzled and wondering what conspiracy could be at play.

One of the banking expert told us that this is in total breach of Bank- customer fiduciary relationship and may result into leading the bank in losses.

This is a developing story we shall burst the syndicate of this organized crime.

UBA has been contacted for a comment.

