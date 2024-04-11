FRAUD UPDATE ! Fresh details emerge as UBA denies stealing customer’s Shs960m

United Bank For Africa (UBA) Uganda Limited has denied ever stealing a customer’s $250,000 (UGX 965 Million) from his account.

In a statement sent to this publication by the bank’s head of Marketing and Corporate Communications Hoziana Niyonsaba, UBA Uganda asserts that no such incident has occurred and reassures its valued customers and the general public of its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of security and transparency.

“As a financial institution that prides itself as putting its customers first with utmost importance on customer satisfaction and trust, UBA Uganda emphasizes its dedication to safeguarding all customer accounts against unauthorized access and fraudulent activities. The Bank operates under stringent security protocols and remains vigilant in protecting its customers’ financial assets,” the statement said.

UBA Uganda further highlights its Complaints Handling Policy, designed to address and resolve customer complaints promptly and effectively.

The bank extends its assurance that all customer accounts and transactions are secure and protected, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the trust and confidence of its clientele.

THE ALLEGED THEFT

Information obtained by this publication indicates that a client who has been in the same bank since 2013 found his funds missing equivalent to Uganda Shs. 965,000,000.

The client through his lawyers has put the bank to task to return his money before court action is taken within 7 days, according to a copy of the letter shared by staff of the bank legal services on condition of anonymity.

Bank of Uganda has been equally informed and confirmed receiving the client’s complaint.

It is said that the bank’s senior management has denied an audience to the client which left staff at the bank puzzled and wondering what conspiracy could be at play.

One of the banking experts told us that this is a total breach of Bank- customer fiduciary relationship.

Watch this space for fresh details on this alleged fraud obtained by this publication.

