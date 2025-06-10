FRAUDSTER CAGED! City Lawyer Drake Twebaze Jailed Over Sh.2bn Theft

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit, in coordination with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), on Tuesday 10 June, arraigned prominent city lawyer Twebaze Drake before the Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court on multiple charges of fraud.

Twebaze faces charges of obtaining money by false pretences, conspiracy to defraud, and forgery in connection to a scheme in which he and others allegedly defrauded over $553,500 an estimate of Shs 2 billion from an American investor.

According to prosecution, between September and December 2022, Twebaze, acting with unidentified accomplices, reportedly deceived Talib Antonio McDowell, a representative of KG Unlimited LLC based in Florida, USA, into transferring the funds under the pretext that the money was a statutory compliance fee required for pre-qualification in a single-source bidding process to supply a water plant to Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

Investigators say the bidding process never existed, and the accused further forged a letter purportedly from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) to legitimise the scam.

Twebaze has been remanded until 13 June 2025, pending further investigations and court proceedings.

