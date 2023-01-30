FRAUDSTER CORNERED! Gashumba’s brother on spot over Shs150m dubious land deal

Court in Entebbe has grilled the young brother of city businessman Frank Gashumba for allegedly fleecing Shs 150m in a fake and dubious land transaction.

Gashumba’s brother is accused of obtaining money by false pretence, forging a land title and National Identification Card and impersonation.

The accused person, who has been on remand for a month was granted court bail by Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilisi, after his brother Gashumba stood surety for him.

Prosecution alleges that between 4th-15th August, 2022, the accused, Dominic Muhwezi, and his co-accused Jackline Namubiru, both residents of Mpala/Bubuli zone in Entebbe, allegedly sold 2 hectares of land on Block No: 436 on plot 444 situated in Bwerenga zone, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district to three persons identified as John Asaba, Paul Wakooli and businesswoman Adam Hijra with each paying Shs 80m, 40m and 30m respectively.

The trio became suspicious of the land transaction after they collided on the said piece of land each claiming ownership by show of a land title which bears the same block and plot number. The scuffle led to the intervention of the genuine land owner one Ruth Kibuuka, who tasked them to verify with Wakiso District Land Board and it was later discovered the three of them had forged land titles and that the disputed land does not belong to the accused persons.

The trio reported the matter to Entebbe police and the accused were arrested and later paraded before Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilisi. This is not the first time Gashumba’s brother is involved in dubious land transactions. It should be recalled that In July 2014 at Gayaza village in Wakiso district, he allegedly connived with Ivan Bukenya and obtained Shs 7.6m from Christine Kobusingye purporting to sell her a piece of land in Gayaza village yet the land never belonged to them.

