FROM BEDROOM BORE TO PHWOAR! Six simple tips to boost your sex life in 2026

FORGET nights of passion – if you only go to bed to sleep these days, you are not alone.

A quarter of us are too lethargic for love-making, according to a poll by drinks brand Unrooted.

Financial worries, pressure at work and poor diet are all being blamed for the lack of bedroom action.

But don’t give up hope. Here, our resident sex expert Carol Baviikwa reveals how you can bring back nights of passion.

SEXY SCARES

The adrenaline spike we get when watching a scary movie — such as a racing heart and sweaty palms — mimic the physical signs of arousal.

So a film that makes you jump may leave you wanting to jump your partner’s bones instead.

Baviikwa says: “Psychologists call this the Excitation Transfer Theory.

“Because your body takes a while to calm down after an emotionally charged experience, like being scared, the leftover energy may transfer into a desire for sex.”

LOVE AT FIRST BITE

Some natural substances found in food have been proven to boost libido.

There is a strong link between zinc intake and testosterone — the hormone which ups sex drive.

A steak dinner, which is naturally high in zinc, followed by a rich, dark chocolate dessert could help kick-start desire.

Baviikwa says: “Red meats are also rich in iron. If you have an iron deficiency, your body can struggle to produce haemoglobin – a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen to tissues.

“So savouring a steak can help you stay awake.”

SCENTSATIONAL SEX

Research shows that the aroma of pumpkin pie mixed with lavender increased blood flow in men by 40 per cent.

If you’re hoping for a night of passion, mix the two fragrances by lighting separate candles next to each other.

Baviikwa says: “You could also try a lavender massage oil or choose a blend containing cinnamon or jasmine, because these scents are renowned for their seductive impact.

“I grow jasmine plants near my bedroom window for that very reason!”

GET INTO THE GROOVE

If you are feeling sluggish, music can get you in the mood for sex.

Studies say that tracks with a strong emphasis on beats two and four of each measure are best for waking us up.

Meanwhile, research suggests the average tempo of the most popular sexy songs is 119 beats per minute.

Just Dance by Lady Gaga sits at that exact tempo and the handclaps and snare provide a sharp accent on beats two and four.

Baviikwa says: “Don’t underestimate the impact music can have to shake up your sex life.

“If you’re worried about waking up kids, use headphones to set up your own saucy silent disco.”

LADY IN RED

Studies show that men view women wearing red as sexually receptive, while women see men in the colour as more attractive.

This means a sexy red negligee or striking scarlet boxers could restart the libido on a primal level.

Baviikwa says: “This phenomenon is called the Red Dress Effect.

“It’s been suggested it evolved from the fact that hormone changes when a woman is at her most fertile can trigger increased blood flow to the skin, causing blushing — so the red signifies someone being a potentially good mate.”

FOUR-MINUTE SEX PREP

Throwing yourself into short bursts of high-intensity exercise, such as jumping jacks or burpees, will cause a testosterone spoke.

A micro four-minute workout forces the heart to pump harder, sending oxygen-rich blood rushing to your nether regions, which is crucial for arousal.

Physical exertion also releases endorphins — the body’s happy chemicals — to give a natural high.

Baviikwa says: “Never underestimate the power of a workout for pumping up the feelgood hormones.

“Reward whoever can hold a plank the longest with a saucy surprise.”

