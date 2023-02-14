From Kawempe to the World, a story of Mikey seems 2 funny’s rise to stardom

Born in the city suburb of Kawempe, the 25-year-old Michael Ssebamba who later adopted his stage

name Mikey Seems 2 Funny belongs to the Nkima clan (Muganda)and is the only boy among six children.The siblings were raised by their mother, Amina Nabbanja after the family transferred to another city

suburb, Kibuli where he was raised.

Education Background

Mikey Seems 2 Funny aka Michael Ssebamba attended school up to university level and he currently works as a an LED screen engineer at Steve Jean’s Fenon Records.

Relationship

In case you already haven’t guessed from his TikTok video clips, Mikeyseems2funny is incredibly in love with Bash in real life and is even willing to go as far as protecting her from the public’s eye especially malicious TikTokers that can be rude and abusive.

Comedy career

Under normal circumstances, Mikey Seems 2 Funny works under Fenon events as a LED technician, events planner where Steve Jean has been his boss for the last 5 years. However, it is undeniable that

his blood is filled with the ability to make people happy with his comedy.

While working at Fenon events, his interactions with some of the country’s biggest music icons

only helped to expose his skills. Through interactions with artists such as Karole Kasita, Levixone

and A Pass, he got an extra push to venture into comedy as a career path.