Fuel crisis hits Dott Services

With Dott Services and their UK financiers Lagan racing against time to complete the multibillion Namanve based Kampala Industrial Business Park (KIBP) infrastructure improvement project, a new development has emerged: Drivers are threatening to abandon ship if current whispers from insiders are anything to go by.

Insiders have intimated to us that recently there has been an alarming high turnover of staff, especially drivers.

This is something that bosses at Dott need to address as soon as possible since it may affect operations.

The major complaint is that the drivers are not getting enough fuel, yet the bosses expect them to hit targets.

“They can expect you to cover 80kms a day but give you fuel for 40-50kms,” revealed an insider who said all this started late last year after a stubborn-new boss of Indian origin was brought in.

Because of the fuel crisis, drivers these days work half a day while others don’t work at all.

Some work once or twice a week.

“You go to the office expecting to work and they tell you there is no fuel. Automatically you have to go back home,” says another driver, who says this deprives them of some daily allowance and they have to wait for the sh300,000-500,000 monthly meager salary.

To make matters worse, even trucks that have been fetching stones from Kapeeka and Semuto for the KIBP roads are no longer as active as they used to be.

Whereas they (trucks) initially could make up to four trips a day, today it’s only one—all due to fuel crisis–a challenge which reportedly cuts across all Dott related projects.

On top of little and delayed pay, drivers always complain about the mechanical state of the vehicles/equipment they use.

Insiders say acquiring new equipment is no longer an option because there is no money.

We are talking about equipment like excavators, tractors, rollers, cement mixers, water boozers and others on the ground at Namanve.

They are ever in a workshop or keep breaking on the road. They are in dangerous mechanical conditions, some reportedly lack licenses and should have been packed longtime ago.

But because Dott is Dott, police around their area of operation decide to keep a blind eye.

About Post Author