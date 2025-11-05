FUEL GIANT MELTDOWN! TotalEnergies in Trouble for Failure to Pay Govt, Supplier Shs1.6Trillion

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has thrown out an appeal by TotalEnergies, paving the way for a full trial in a blockbuster $480 million (about UGX 1,675,848,000,000) lawsuit jointly filed by the Malawi Government and local fuel supplier Prima Fuels.

The ruling marks a major legal setback for the French energy giant and clears one of the last procedural hurdles in a case that has dragged on for years.

The dispute dates back to a fuel supply contract signed in 2001, under which TotalEnergies was required to remit agreed payments to the Malawi Government and its local partner, Prima Fuels. According to court filings, the company allegedly stopped making these payments abruptly in 2006, prompting growing tensions and a trail of correspondence demanding accountability.

Advertisements

After several failed negotiations, the Malawi Government—through then Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda—formally demanded payment, but TotalEnergies reportedly failed to comply. This led to the initiation of the multi-million-dollar lawsuit, which seeks to recover lost revenue and enforce contractual obligations stretching over a decade.

In its ruling delivered in Lilongwe, a nine-member panel of the Supreme Court upheld the earlier determination that the matter has sufficient legal grounds to proceed to a full trial at the High Court (Commercial Division). The justices dismissed TotalEnergies’ appeal in its entirety and ordered that the trial begin within 45 days.

Legal analysts describe the decision as a major victory for Malawi’s push to hold multinational corporations accountable under local law. The upcoming trial is expected to attract widespread attention, given its implications for the country’s petroleum sector and broader investor relations.

With the case now heading to the Commercial Court, all eyes will be on how the government and Prima Fuels make their case—and how TotalEnergies defends its record in one of Malawi’s most high-stakes corporate battles in recent memory.

About Post Author