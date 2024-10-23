Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills 11 along Bombo Road

By Daniel Muwanguzi

11 people have tragically lost their lives after a fuel tanker overturned and exploded at Kigogwa Town along Kampala -Bombo Road.

The tanker reportedly lost control and veered off the road, according to Patrick Onyango, the police spokesperson.

‘’The victims were burnt beyond recognition.The fuel tanker, with registration number UAM 292Q, was traveling from Kampala to Gulu when the accident occurred. Unfortunately, people who rushed to siphon fuel from the tanker were the most affected’’, said Onyango.

He added that four buildings housing nine shops were destroyed in the blaze. Properties worth millions of shillings were lost.

The injured were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment.

Police are conducting a fact-finding mission to confirm the number of injured persons from the health facilities. The identities of those affected have not yet been established.

‘’This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with fuel tanker accidents and the importance of exercising caution when dealing with hazardous materials. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available’’, added Onyango.

