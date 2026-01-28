FULL LIST: Deputy CDF among 10 new UPDF MPs

KAMPALA — From the parade ground straight to the parliamentary benches, Uganda’s top military brass have traded salutes for votes in a tightly watched UPDF parliament representatives’ election.

President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday presided over a sitting of the Army Council at Bombo Military Barracks which later voted them.

After what insiders called a “marathon tallying session with zero shortcuts”, EC Returning Officer Diana Kateeba Tumusiime finally broke the silence, declaring a roll call that reads like the General Staff meeting agenda.

Leading the charge is Lt Gen Sam Okiding, the D/CDF & IG himself, flanked by heavyweight commanders including Lt Gen Sam Kavuma (OWC), Lt Gen James Mugira (NEC), and a power-packed lineup of Major Generals Henry Masiko, James Kinalwa, and Joseph Ssemwanga. Air power also landed softly in the House with Brig Gen David Gonyi, Chief of Staff Airforce, securing his seat.

Whereas Mugira, Matsiko and Kavuma have bounced back for a second term—Okiding, Kinalwa, Ssemwanga and Gonyi are new entrants—replacing Generals David Muhoozi – Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Edward Katumba Wamala – Minister of Works and Transport, Wilson Mbasu Mbadi – Minister of State for Trade and (Rtd) Peter Elwelu – Former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

FEMALE REPS

And it wasn’t just the men in uniform only. The women came in formation—Col Night Ikiriza, Col Sylvia Meeme, and Col Christine Nekesa—from SFC, Military Police, and Airforce respectively. These are new entrants, replacing Brig. Gen. Charity Bainababo (SFC), Col. Dr. Victoria Nekesa and Lt. Col. Dr. Jennifer Alanyo.

About Post Author