FULL PICTORIAL: Team Chairman ‘Funded’ Armed Forces Appreciation Challenge Kicks Off at Busiika

Thousands of motorsport lovers have today morning welcomed Team chairman MK Project leader Toyota Micheal Nuwagira and his group at Busiika where the second edition of the armed forces motocross championship is taking place.

Nuwagira was flanked by several officials from both private and public service including Top UPDF Bosses at Busiika where Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba is expected to grace as the chief guest.

Racetrack director Barack Orland was also joined by the riders, Team Chairman secretary general Jaquie Namuyonga, and other sponsors’ representatives.

Riders have been training and ready to represent their country with passion at the event also graced by several international riders.

The track at Busiika is in its best condition ever. They added a lot of sand sections with imported sand and tried to make it more level so that the spectators could see from all over the track.

Also the organizers made the jumps to world standards and the corners were built very nice.

For the second time since 2019, the Armed Forces Appreciation challenge, a competition that draws over 100 motocross riders from Africa, Europe and the USA is being held at Busiika Race track.

Different riders from Israel, South Africa, America, Europe, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and elsewhere are all taking part.

The event is in place because of a number of partners ranging from the Extreme Adventure Park, Mountain Dew, Stanbic Bank (Felix Pay), Next Media Services, Vision Group, Radio Simba, Stabex International, Dott Services Limited, Bar Aviation, Yamasec and others.

More details will follow as the event kicks off.

