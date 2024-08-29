FUNDRAISER! Over sh500m raised for Masheruka Girls’ new science lab

Over shs500m has been raised towards the construction of a modern science laboratory block at Masheruka Girls’ S.S.

This was at a fundraising drive on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at the school’s premises-Masheruka trading centre, Sheema district, 16km off Kabwohe – Buhweju road.

The Sh500m include cash collected on that day, cash pledges and other non cash items including 666 bags of cement and 46 computers.

Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Alupo contributed Sh27 million towards the construction of the science laboratory. She further pledged to construct a classroom block for the school.

The Minister for Local Government Rapheal Magyezi delivered the VP’s donation and lauded the school’s administrators for maintaining a high academic standard.

The VP, in her remarks read by minister Magyezi, reiterated the government’s commitment to support girl child education.

“We have provided universal primary and secondary education and an additional 1.5 points for the girl child at the University. As the government we have prioritised science education and we are proud to hear that Masheruka Girls’ S.S is planning to construct and equip a science Laboratory and an administration block. Government will ensure that this block is supported to completion so that learners can utilise it,” Alupo said in her prepared speech read by minister Magyezi.

The Vice President further commended the school administrators for organising the event to solicit resources for construction and equipping the science and administration block which she was honored to be named after “The Alupo Science and Administration Block “.

She also lauded the school leadership for steering the school to a credible institution in terms of students enrolment (from 200 students in 2018 to 950 in 2024) and as well academic excellence as evidenced in the recent 2023 UCE and UACE results where Masheruka Girls’ S.S emerged third best in greater Bushenyi.

The Vice President also took time to appreciate the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese Rt.Rev Johnson Twinomujuni for his visionary leadership in the diocese by selecting solid and responsible good schools’ management committee chairpersons which is paramount to addressing the plight of the schools.

“Your passion for quality education has been evident with the recent improved performance in the region. We appreciate your message of “Love that Unites” which has contributed to the development of this greater Bushenyi.”

George William Nyombi Thembo the executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) also graced the fundraiser, contributed Sh10 Million and further pledged to connect the school to the internet.

“At five megabytes per second per month we shall also pay bundle bytes for the school for four years. So whoever gives the computers, we make sure that we connect the internet,” Thembo said.

Dr.Medard Twinamatsiko Katonera, the chairperson board of governors of Masheruka Girls’ S.S applauded the Vice President for contributing the Sh27 Million.

He made a passionate appeal for more contributions as the school continues its hunt for Sh 2.8 billion needed for the project.

He also asked the Vice President to help the school get a capitation grant from the government by getting a universal secondary school status and also acquire a new bus to help the students in school activities.

Dr.Twinamatsiko also requested the government to waive off tax arrears of over Sh700 Million which the school owes to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

According to Dr.Catherine Nuwagira, the school’s headteacher, the old science laboratory is too old to accommodate the increasing school population currently standing at over 950 students.

Regional leaders and head teachers commended the Chairman organizing committee, Fred Mugabe for the successful mobilization drive.

The school turnaround emeritus headmaster Enos Rwasheema collected 24 goats from old students and community members for giving the school a deserved foundation.

Other notable guests at the fundraiser include the school’s OB Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha who is intending to contest for Sheema South MP seat, Sheema District Woman MP aspirant Adrine Mwebesa, VP Alupo’s husband Peter Baine, Sir Richard Kaijuka, Harambee drive boss Pison Mugizi, Members of Sheema Development Association’s (SDA) Bernard Makaaru, OG and Micro Finance Support Centre official Sharon Bashisha, Mzee Samson Kahima and among others.

Some of the school’s notable old boys and girls include Dr Benson Tuhwezeine (Ministry of Health), Fred Mugabe (NSSF), Anne Muhairwe (Deputy IGG), Doreen Nyanjura (KCCA Deputy Lord Mayor), Dr Deus Kamunyu (Makerere University), Robert Kagarura (Global Business), Wilfreds Katobe (Sheema Development Association), businessman Aggrey Twijukye and Didas Natweeta (West Ankole Diocese).

Others include Elly Kamugisha (Export Promotion Board), Michael Ruhiigwa (Bursar, MUBS), Patrick Musinguzi (Kashaari North), Harriet Katushabe (Satellite Hotels), Bernard Atwiine (Office of the President), Alice Kembabazi (Ministry of Finance), Patience Atukunda (Chairperson, OGs/OBs), Apollo Kateeba (Magnum Security Ltd) and among others.

Founded in the early 1980s, the government-aided school was originally mixed (boys and girls) but later became an all-girls school in 1999.

