Furious M7 orders PPS Omona to forensically probe State House aides who mess meeting minutes

Wherever President Museveni goes and engages the public, his many aides from State House under the office of the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the President are supposed to record the proceedings.

The same goes for various meetings he holds either at the State House or outside.

These aides are supposed to make briefs after such engagements for further follow-up among other things.

Apparently Gen.Museveni is not happy.

Some aides are sleeping on the job and consequently missing out on capturing his minutes well and briefing him for a follow up.

He has now directed PPS Dr Kenneth Omona Olusegun to put his office to order by forensically investigating such staff.

Gen.Museveni’s concern with his minutes-taking-staff is captured in a letter to Education Minister, Janet Museveni, concerning setting up a University in Rukungiri.

It is supposed to be an extension of Mbarara University.

In the letter dated 30th January, 2024, Museveni tells the First lady of how he has seen letters from Minster Jim Muhwezi (Mp Rujumbura County, Rukungiri District), Education Ministry PS Ketty Lamaro and Mugisha Fredrick Kalorero, and office of the President, referring to a pledge I made many years ago when he was visiting Nyarushanje, Rukungiri district.

The President acknowledges that he made the pledge many years ago when he visited Nyarushanje to look into the possibility of turning Uganda Martyrs Technical Institute Nyarushanje into the Faculty of Science and Technology of Mbarara University but wondered why it was not documented and followed up.

“I do not remember how the matter initially came up, however, it is true that in my public response I remember saying that we could look into the possibility of converting the Technical School into the Faculty of Engineering of Mbarara University since it’s the original mandate of promoting as many of the science disciplines as possible,” President Museveni letter reads in parts.

Gen. Museveni notes that Mbarara University is now providing courses of medicine, science education, computer science and others, and therefore it should add engineering and Uganda Martyrs Technical Institute Nyarushanje should be the nucleus for it.

To his shock, this important pledge was not well captured for follow up by his many aides who get millions in salaries and allowances to do that very job.

We shall name them in our subsequent publication.

“What’s amazing, however, is that those public meetings are covered by staff from the Principal Private Secretary Office of the State House. How would such information get lost?” furious Gen.Museveni wondered.

The President has now directed the Principal Private Secretary to make a forensic investigation and find out which staff was on duty at the time the discussion was made and what happened to the records regarding what had been verbally discussed and not put in writing.

“By copy of this letter, I direct the Principal Private Secretary to forensically investigate which staff were on duty that time and what happened to the records. Why was I not prompted to put in writing what had been discussed verbally?”

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Faruk Kirunda, confirmed the authenticity of the letter, when contacted.

Uganda Martyrs Technical Institute Nyarushanje is located in Nyarushanje Subcounty in Rubabo County in Rukungiri District and when President Museveni visited it in 2005, he had urged the Ministry to ensure that a Faculty of Engineering and Technology be opened there to facilitate the training of engineers as a Branch of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST).

