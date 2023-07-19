GAME CHANGER! Centenary Bank to salaried employees rescue with salary loan of up to shs250m offer

Advertisements

Centenary Bank, a leading financial institution in the region, has introduced the game-changing CenteSalary loan, offering individuals the opportunity to turn their big plans and dreams into reality.

With fast loans and flexible repayments, this innovative offering empowers individuals to pursue various endeavors, from medical treatment and education to asset purchases, startup financing, and other legally productive ventures.

The CenteSalary loan comes packed with attractive features designed to cater to borrowers’ diverse needs. Eligible individuals can access salary loans of up to UGX 250M, providing substantial financial support for their aspirations. A dedicated Relationship Manager is available to guide borrowers through the loan process, ensuring personalized assistance at every step.

Fixed interest rates ensure transparency and predictability, allowing borrowers to plan their finances with confidence. Additionally, the loan processing fees are affordable, making it accessible to a wide range of individuals seeking financial assistance. Centenary Bank goes beyond just providing loans; it also offers free financial education seminars, empowering borrowers with the knowledge and tools for better financial management.

Repayment installments are designed to be manageable, ensuring that borrowers can comfortably meet their obligations without straining their budgets. Moreover, the CenteSalary loan offers flexible loan top-up terms, allowing borrowers to increase their loan amount based on their evolving needs.

The benefits of the CenteSalary loan extend beyond its features. Borrowers enjoy loan repayment periods of up to 5 years, with secured salary loans extending up to 10 years for added convenience. With a swift loan processing time of just 24 hours, borrowers can swiftly access the funds they need to pursue their goals.

Friendly interest rates are charged on the reducing balance, ensuring that borrowers can repay their loans without excessive financial burden. Access to the account is made easy through CenteMobile, enabling borrowers to manage their loans and track their progress conveniently. Additionally, Centenary Bank provides access to over 171 ATMs, Visa-enabled ATMs, and Interswitch banks, ensuring that funds can be accessed conveniently across a wide network. SMS alerts on every transaction provide borrowers with real-time updates and peace of mind.

To qualify for the CenteSalary loan, applicants need a current or savings bank account and must complete the loan application form. The loan is available to income earners, whether through salary or pension. Applicants must be residents within the branch’s area of operation and provide an undertaking from their employer to inform the bank of any changes to their employment status. Permanent employment for at least a year is required, with a minimum of 2 salary payments made to the account. A copy of the appointment letter completes the necessary documentation.

Centenary Bank’s CenteSalary loan opens doors for individuals, enabling them to pursue their dreams and aspirations with financial support. Whether it’s further education, starting a business, or any other productive venture, this loan offering provides the means to make it happen. Centenary Bank continues to empower individuals with innovative financial solutions, reaffirming its commitment to the growth and prosperity of its customers.

For more information, click: https://www. centenarybank.co.ug/product/ salary-loan/60/8

