Gen. Muhwezi, Rugambwa clash before M7 @ State House

By Our Reporter

For some time, there has been a cold blood between two NRM bigwigs—Security Minister Gen. Jim Muhwezi and Peace Rugambwa, President Yoweri Museveni’s blue eyed girl.

Peace is the focal promoter of ‘Boona Bageigahare Nyekundeire Group’, a presidential initiative to promote onion growing in Kigezi and Ankole regions.

Gen.Jim, a kingmaker sort of and Mp for Rujumbura county, Rukungiri district and Peace have reportedly not been seeing eye to eye since the 2017 woman by-elections that brought FDC’s Betty Muzanira For Woman MP Rukungiri District to the 10th Parliament.

This publication can exclusively report that the two met face to face with Gen. Museveni at State House, Entebbe on Tuesday, 12th March and their differences were at the fore.

The meeting had earlier been scheduled for 7th March but later postponed to 12th.

WHAT TRANSPIRED AT STATEHOUSE

According to sources who were part of the meeting, it lasted for over 4hrs (5pm-9pm).

Peace came with her own people and as well Gen.Jim.

Sources say the meeting later became a shouting match as the two sides pinned each other before the president.

It is reported that Peace was told to first clarify on what she had been doing in her ‘Boona Bageigahare Nyekundeire Group’ project.

She reportedly narrated how her projects in the initial stages were able to uplift some local farmers but suffered a setback due to the unavailability of enough financial resources as pledged by the State House.

Amid her presentation, she was reportedly cut short by President Museveni questioning her about what prompted her to solicit Shs12000 from each beneficiary as told by Gen.Muhwezi group.

Peace informed the president that the said money was meant for membership fee.

When it was time for Gen. Jim to speak, he passed the chance to the group he had come with to pin Peace. They accused her of cheating people through her projects in the disguise of elevating them from poverty.

A source said that they however found it very hard as the other group kept heckling, forcing the Gen.Museveni to excuse himself for about 40 minutes.

When the meeting resumed Gen. Jim was given a chance to give his side of the view.

He commended Peace for being a good mobiliser and a hard working lady.

He observed that her project and ideas were good and that more so covering the greater Kigezi sub-region.

He however, expressed his displeasure with Peace’s modus operandi with the major issue being non cooperative with political leaders in Rukungiri.

Gen. Muhwezi dared her and informed the president that in fact had she been cooperative, the same meeting should have been attended by other leaders from greater Kigezi and Ankole.

Gen.Jim went on to request for another inclusive meeting with all leaders in the beneficiary regions.

Gen. Jim also made it clear to Gen. Museveni that Peace, who is from Ntungamo district should have been stopped from doing her project within the districts she doesn’t come from.

He advised and preferred that Peace ought to have stayed in her lane-Ntungamo district.

Elias Rutahigwa –Rukungiri municipality Mp, was the last person to talk before the president could make his conclusion.

But his issue was to do with the problem of electricity.

Rutahigwa went on to request for a private audience with the President to introduce to the former a convert from the FDC party, but was denied but gave him a special appointment on 14th April this year.

Giving his final remarks, the president is quoted to have kept blaming his blue eyed girl, Peace, whom he kept referring to as ‘my daughter’ for poor education background as a reason why she was doing things her own style but applauded her for being hard working.

He also blamed educated leaders for keeping deaf ears and admonishing her rather than helping her.

The president also acknowledged the blame on his staff for not responding to her requests with urgency.

He then pledge to facilitate all debts she incurred during the time but also promised to refund the Shs12000 membership fee to all members.

Gen.Museveni also made it clear that he would be sending his covert boys to establish what is on the ground and whether the project is helping the wananchi out of poverty.

President Museveni asked both teams to bury their ego, work for NRM, but also work towards uplifting themselves from poverty.

JOURNEY TO STATE HOUSE

We are told has been looking for President Museveni since last year in May but kept being frustrated by handlers.

“We first tried Dr. Kenneth Omona, the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) and our chase couldn’t bear fruits,“ said Peace’s camp.

They also tried the office of the NRM National chairperson head, Hajjat Hadija Namyalo but also failed.

It was through social media noise that they eventually got the ear of PPS Dr. Omona with an invitation, first March 7 and later 12th.

GEN. JIM HIJACKS THE MEETING

Sources told us that all these plans happened behind Gen. Jim’s back.

He reportedly learnt about the 12th March appointment while out of the country. He couldn’t allow Peace to meet the President in his absence and had to strategize quickly.

He reportedly alerted his boys on ground to mobilise people who were not happy with the Boona Bageigahare program to also be allowed to present their outcry before President Museveni at the same meeting.

Peace Rugambwa had mobilised people from greater Kabale, Rukungiri, Ntungamo and Kisoro districts who were to be transported in four buses.

But before they could disembark on their journey while in Rukungiri Bus Park, another Bus parked in the same venue loading the dressed like people.

Our source says that these people were organised by one Isaac Kaharuza who is the constituency political assistant to Gen.Jim Muhwezi.

Peace reportedly suggested postponing the meeting at State House but she was advised to abandon the plan since this was a heaven-sent opportunity to meet the President.

We are told, Museveni handlers learnt about this and many of Gen.Jim’s mobilised people were not accredited to enter the meeting room where the President was. A few were allowed and the rest just got a tour of Kampala and returned back.

We are told the same group wanted to pose as FDC converts but foiled.

Peace Rugambwa is an S.3 dropout. It said that she was connected to State House through Museveni’s brother Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho alias Salim Saleh after successfully mobilizing for First Lady Janet Museveni to win her maiden term as Member of Parliament for Ruhama County in the 9th parliament against then powerful FDC’s Augustine Ruzindana aka couch grass (orumbugu).

The mobilisers were co-opted indirectly by the establishment through ‘Bonabageigahare’ a project that was meant to cover all the districts in southwestern Uganda.

Is the NRA/NRM trying to get rid of Gen.Jim for once and all? Watch out in our subsequent publication.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, INVESTOR FRAUD, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail. com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author