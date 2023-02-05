Gen. Museveni attends the 20th Extra Ordinary Summit Of EAC Heads Of State

His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni departed for the Burundi capital, Bujumbura this morning to attend the 20th Extra-Ordinary summit of the East African Community Heads of State. On arrival at the Melchior Ndadaye International Airport, the President proceeded straight to Statehouse Bujumbura.

President Museveni was received by his host H.E Gen Évariste Ndayishimiye and immediately proceeded to sign the visitors book before being ushered to the summit room.

In attendance were all the East African Heads of State with only H.E Salva Kiir missing but represented by the Minister of East African affairs, Hon Deng Alor Kuol.

Giving his remarks before the closed-door meeting, the host & current Chairman of the EAC summit, H.E President Evariste Ndayishimiye outlined the purpose of the meeting,

“The main purpose of the meeting is to evaluate the current situation in Eastern DRC with a view of coming up with decisions that will ameliorate the security situation & facilitate the restoration of peace and security in Eastern DRC,” he said.

A communique was issued after the closed session in which the heads of state directed that;

Immediate ceasefire by all parties.

Withdrawal including all foreign armed groups and directed the chiefs of defense forces to meet within one week and set new timelines for the withdrawal and recommend appropriate deployment matrix.

That this process be accompanied by dialogue.

Violations be reported to the Chairperson of the summit for immediate consultation with members of the summit.

