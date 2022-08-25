Gen Tumwine Dead! Only 8 of the ‘original’ 27 NRA fighters still standing

Gen. Elly Tumwine one of the heroes of the 1986 Luweero bush war that brought the current NRM government to power has breathed his last.

The Bush War hero died from Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, where he was airlifted recently as he battled cancer -related complications.

It should be recalled that Tumwine is one of the 42 people armed with 27 guns who attacked Kabamba barracks to launch the NRA protracted war that five years later in 1986 would usher the current government to power. Having left his teaching career in 1978, Tumwine joined the FRONASA forces led by Museveni.

It simply means that the death of Gen Elly Tumwine leaves only eight of the original 27 fighters who were armed during the launch of the NRA bush war in 1981 are still surviving.

The eight survivors are; President Yoweri Museveni and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Brig. Julius Kihandae, Brig. Fred Mwesigye, Brig. Andrew Lutaaya , Col Jack Mucunguzi, Col. George Mwesigwa and Col. Charles Tusiime Rutarago