Global Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik to Address Ugandan Audience at Pearl of Africa Hotel

Kampala, Uganda — Dr. Zakir Naik, a globally acclaimed Islamic scholar and dynamic orator on Islam and Comparative Religion, is set to deliver a series of public lectures in Kampala, Uganda, this week. The lectures, scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday at the Pearl of Africa Hotel, promise to draw significant attention from audiences eager to engage with his teachings on peace, spirituality, and interfaith dialogue.

Dr. Naik, who is the president of the Islamic Research Foundation International, addressed a press conference on Tuesday at the Pearl of Africa Hotel, where he reiterated his commitment to fostering understanding and peace through his lectures. He highlighted the importance of using reason, logic, and scientific evidence in clarifying Islamic viewpoints and dispelling misconceptions about the religion.

The public lectures will be preceded by a corporate dinner on Friday, where Dr. Naik is expected to interact with prominent figures from Uganda’s religious, business, and political communities. This event will provide an intimate platform for dialogue and engagement before the larger public addresses.

Dr. Naik’s upcoming talks are part of his ongoing mission, which has seen him deliver over 2,000 public lectures across continents, including North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Notably, his 2012 lecture in Kishanganj, Bihar, India, drew over one million attendees, marking it as one of the largest gatherings for a religious lecture by a single speaker.

Known for his eloquent and analytical approach, Dr. Naik uses the Qur’an, authentic Hadith, and comparative religious scriptures to address contemporary issues. His lectures often feature interactive sessions where he responds to challenging questions from audiences with clarity and logic.

The Ugandan Muslim community and interfaith enthusiasts have expressed excitement about Dr. Naik’s visit. Many see his teachings as an opportunity to deepen understanding, promote coexistence, and explore Islamic perspectives on peace and social harmony.

Organizers have assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to accommodate the expected large turnout. The events will strictly adhere to health and safety guidelines to ensure a secure and welcoming environment for attendees.

Dr. Naik’s visit to Uganda comes at a time when interfaith dialogue and understanding are crucial in fostering unity and addressing global challenges. His lectures are anticipated to leave a lasting impact, promoting peace and mutual respect across different communities.