Gloves off! Bunyangabu LC5 Chairman thumps RDC, arrested

Bunyangabu – Police has arrested and detained Bunyanngabu District LC5 chairperson, James Ategeka Mugarama for violently attacking area Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Jane Asiimwe, RedPepper Digital‘s Maurice Muhwezi reports

A stand-off ensued after Asiimwe asked the District Chairperson to relinquish and park the government car as directed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

In a nationally televised Monday, March 30, President Museveni ordered all government vehicles were to be parked at the District – on standby and availed to Ministry of Health officials to expedite the transportation of identified COVID-19 patients.

The outspoken politician is seen (in the video) charging towards RDC Asiimwe before connecting his hand to her face forcing the officer to retreat with a scuffle ensuing prompting the intervention of authorities.

Mugarama said he was disrespected by Asiimwe, and his hands served justice.

Museveni while addressing the nation on tough guidelines the country would implement, he said,

“Government vehicles that do not belong to UPDF, Police, Prisons or UWA, will be pooled and deployed at the District Health Offices, including the divisions of Kampala, with their drivers, staying in tented compounds, ready to help in those health emergencies. Those vehicles will be under the command of the District Medical Officer,” Museveni sanctioned.