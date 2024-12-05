GOLD RUSH RIP-OFF! Keddi Foundation boss loses sh700m in shady deal

It's said his political ambitions of vying for Butebo MP seat seem to be in limbo because it's not clear whether by 2026 polls he would have recovered financially

The founder of Keddi Foundation Dr. Steven Keddi is crying endless tears after smart conmen conned him Shs 700 million in an alleged fake gold deal. Sources say the conmen have been close allies to tycoon Keddi and he had developed a lot of trust in them to the extent that whatever they could tell him was regarded as the truth.

At time one he sent the same people to deliver some of the relief aid to one of the war torn countries.

Given this trust, Dr. Keddi thought the conmen could not do the unbelievable to the extent of presenting to him a juicy gold deal which in actual sense was not real and eventually gave them cash worth Shs. 700m.

Upon receiving the dime they completely disappeared in thin air. He tried calling them but unfortunately all the conmen’s known phone numbers were switched off. Sources close to the tycoon told us that he has tried his best to trace them but in vain. It’s believed that the conmen fled the country and that they could be hiding in Europe.

Following this setback, tycoon Dr. Keddi has decided to close his offices near Entebbe parents secondary school because he can’t afford to pay monthly rent charges.

The tycoon who had earlier pledged to sponsor some events failed because his source of income gradually tumbled after conmen conned him of a huge sum of money .

These days tycoon Dr. Keddi hardly answers people’s calls including the one for his trusted right hand persons .

It’s said his political ambitions of vying for Butebo MP seat seem to be in limbo because it’s not clear whether by 2026 polls he would have recovered financially.

Dr. Keddi who used to donate a lot of dollars to vulnerable people he can’t afford to do so anymore .

Apparently Dr. Keddi is rumored to be financially depressed, and it would be of little wonder if you hear that he has sold off his assets in an attempt to recover financially.

We pray for you Dr. Keddi but that should be a learning lesson to you and in future you may not repeat the same mistakes.

About Post Author