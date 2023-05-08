GOLF! Kasumba, Opio victorious as seniors’ regional tour tees off

Advertisements

By Thomas Odongo

Fred Kasumba and Jennifer Opio emerged overall winners in the opening leg of the seniors’ regional golf tour that was held on Saturday at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, Kampala.

The opening leg of the tour also dubbed central event ushered in the new executive of the Uganda Seniors Golfing Association (USGA) which was voted into office in March this year. The Saturday tournament was the first event they organized this year.

Kasumba who is the USGA treasurer shot 71 nett to emerge the best male player in the main event (55 years and above). Jennifer Opio on the other hand had 70 nett and was the best lady in the main event.

Meanwhile, at the 19th hole experience, the new USGA executive was officially presented to golfers. The team comprises of; Charles Katarikawe (Chairperson), Bruhan Nasur (Vice Chairperson), Fred Kasumba (Treasurer) and David Balaka (Secretary). The members are; Grace Kabonero, Garvin Onaba and Prof Arthur Gakwandi. The Chairperson presented his team to the audience revealing that there are other individuals who offer support to the association.

Katarikawe, who is the USGA Chairperson, thanked the golfers who turned up for the event. He also lauded the event sponsors/partners who made the organization of the tournament easy. The partners included Crown Beverages (Pepsi and Aquafina), Uganda Breweries and Christex Garments.

“First of all let us thank God for the weather today…really we are blessed as seniors. We keep praying to God and God listens. I also want to thank all who participated, the list had about 150 or more,” Katarikawe added before thanking UGC for hosting the tournament which was initially scheduled to be held in Lugazi but inclement weather affected the course.

The 19th hole experience had a cocktail of senior golfers, ‘younger’ golfers, sponsor representatives and various guests including Kenya’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Uganda H.E. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) George Aggrey Owino.

Meanwhile, at the same event, the senior gross winners were; Katy Kabenge (lady) with 87 gross and Ahn JB (men) with 81 gross. The former also emerged senior ladies’ longest drive winner.

In the main event, Grace Kabonero emerged best senior lady with 72 nett. Peace Muyenge was runner up with 73 nett.

In the seniors gold category (70+ years), Luke Abe emerged winner with 73 nett while Sam Zaramba was runner up with 76 nett.

In the silver category (65-69 years), Steven Katwiremu was the winner with 72 nett while Patrick’s Kagoro came second with 74 nett. The former also emerged senior men’s longest drive winner.

In the bronze category (55-64 years), Goodwin Murungi came atop with 72 nett followed by David Balaka with 75 nett.

In the other side bet, the nearest to the pin winners were; Daniel Kalimuzo (men) and Gertrude Kityo (lady).

The ‘younger’ golfers also played in a subsidiary event and winners and runners up were recognized during the awards session.

Meanwhile, after the Kampala event, the seniors’ regional golf tour will head to Western region and will be played on 10th June at Mbarara Sports Club. After that, the next stop is the Northern region and the event will be played on 8th July at Lira Golf and Sports Club. The final leg of the tour will be played in the Eastern region and that will be on 16th September at Tororo Golf Club.

The Uganda Seniors Open Golf Championship which is always held in December at Uganda Golf Club will cap the competitive activities of USGA but seniors can always play at various club events which are not necessarily organized by USGA.

The cardinal objective of Uganda Seniors Golfing Association is to promote and develop the game of golf across the country among the seniors.

