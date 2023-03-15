GOLF! Top 5 players from Serena 63 Golf series to get slots at I&M invitational tournament 

Advertisements

I&M Bank Uganda has joined the inaugural Serena 63 Golf Series as partners. This development was confirmed on Tuesday in a press briefing at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo.

Through this partnership, I&M Bank, who are the leading banking and insurance group in Eastern Africa, will reserve an exclusive five slots for the best five players from the Serena 63 Golf series in the annual I&M Invitational Golf Tournament in Kenya.

I&M Bank will also ensure that the series goes on as planned through supporting operational expenses.

Sam Ntulume who is the Acting Managing Director at I&M Bank Uganda said that they aspire to be East Africa’s leading partners for growth that’s why they seek important partnerships that will help them fulfill such aspirations.

“Just like us (I&M Bank), Serena Hotels, Resorts and Lodges have a presence across East Africa that’s why we are glad to partner with a like-minded person. We are really happy to be part of the Serena 63 Golf Series,” Ntulume told the press, adding that I&M Bank Kenya has been using golf to create networking opportunities for the business community.

Through the series, Ntulume says that they intend to provide a platform for growth and value to their stakeholders and clients and staff, most of which play the game of golf.

“Since we are a regional bank, there is a lot we can bring to the series for our clients in order to champion the social and economic transformation of the country,” Ntulume noted, adding that they will also use the event to create market and business opportunities which will then grow the private sector.

Ntulume later signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lake Victoria Serena’s Director of Golf, Theo Van Rooyen. They were flanked by Annette Nakiyaga who is the I&M Bank Head of Marketing & Corporate Communication and Edward Gibson Nangono who is the Chief Business Officer at I&M Bank.

Theo revealed that by press time the series that teed off earlier this month had registered 74 entries. Entries will close on 1st April 2023.

“We launched this event earlier this month and we are very excited about it. This is the biggest prize amateur event Uganda golf has ever seen and it’s a good thing for the game,” Theo noted.

Theo added that the series will run for over a 40-week period (1st March to 3rd December 2023). Players must play a minimum of 36 18 hole rounds of golf to qualify for the main prizes. There will be quarterly prizes based on the order of merit as the competition progresses, as well as themed prizes to keep it exciting! All scorecards must be submitted, and final winners will be determined on the totals of their 18 best scores. The more you play the better you can perform.

There are enticing prizes worth Shs. 36,000,000 to be won as well as 12 months’ golf membership at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf resort and spa, flights to the some exciting East African destinations and the like.

Why 63? 63 Is the current course record set by Dizmas Ndiza during the 2019 Uganda Golf Open. The Kenyan professional will be invited for the prize giving ceremony that will happen on 9th December 2023.

To honor the number 63, Lake Victoria Serena will be offering pricing associated with 63 throughout the tournament for example, Accommodation single room bb: $163, platter for 2: 63,000, entry fee: 63,000 etc.

