GOLF!First leg of seniors’ regional tours to usher in new USGA executive 

Uganda Golf Club (UGC) will on Saturday, 6th May 2023 host the first leg of this year’s Seniors’ Regional Golf Tournaments (tours) at its par-72 golf course in Kitante, Kampala.

The opening leg of the tours also dubbed central event will usher in the new executive of the Uganda Seniors Golfing Association (USGA) which was voted into office in March this year. This will be the first event they organize and they will interact with the entire golfing fraternity at the outing.

The new USGA executive consists of; Charles Katarikawe (Chairperson), Bruhan Nasur (Vice Chairperson), Fred Kasumba (Treasurer) and David Balaka (Secretary). The members are; Grace Kabonero, Garvin Onaba and Prof Arthur Gakwandi.

While addressing the media at the launch of the central event on Thursday at UGC, Katarikawe who is the new USGA Chairman said that this weekend’s outing is expected to be a successful one as they anticipate a huge turn up.

“We expect golfers from across the country to come and play in this tournament,” Katarikawe said, adding that about 200 golfers are set to grace the occasion.

“The tournament has been principally sponsored by USGA…but Crown Beverages is giving us some drinks, Christex Garments has donated T-shirts and we expect Uganda Breweries to give us drinks,” Katarikawe added.

Seniors who are paid-up members of USGA of age 55 and above will play in the main event while the subsidiary category is open to all golfers with a bonafide handicap index certified by their respective clubs.

Grace Kabonero, a member of the USGA and former captain of Uganda Golf Club has called upon both the senior ladies and the ‘younger’ ones too to grace the occasion.

“Golf is not for men only but for ladies as well. Ladies do a lot and we need time to do exercise and relax our minds,” Kabonero said, adding that golf has done a lot for the ladies.

After the Kampala event, the tour will head to Western region and will be played on 10th June at Mbarara Sports Club. After that, the next stop is the Northern region and the event will be played on 8th July at Lira Golf and Sports Club. The final leg of the tour will be played in the Eastern region and that will be on 16th September at Tororo Golf Club.

The Uganda Seniors Open Golf Championship which is always held in December at Uganda Golf Club will cap the competitive activities of USGA but seniors can always play at various club events which are not necessarily organized by USGA.

The cardinal objective of Uganda Seniors Golfing Association is to promote and develop the game of golf across the country among the seniors.