GOOD RIDDANCE! Mixed reactions as LDC boss Othembi bows out

Frank Nigel Othembi has finally bowed out of Law Development Centre (LDC) as the director.

Othembo joined LDC in 2012 following the retirement of Dr. Elijah Wante.

Othembi bowed out on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 after serving three four-year terms.

“Dear Team, as you are aware my tenure at LDC ends this month on 30 April 2024. I will be departing the Centre after 12 years of service as Director. I thank you for your commitment and support in promoting ‘A Tradition of Legal Excellence’.

The Management Committee LDC has met and taken necessary action on appointment of a new Director which will be communicated to you in due course. Wishing you all the very best,” Othembi said in an Email to all staff announcing his end of tenure.

Before joining LDC, Othembi previously served as Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate in 2002, Secretary Judicial Service Commission and later Uganda Law Reform Commission (ULRC) Executive Secretary, a position he left to join LDC.

Othembi leaves at a time when there are many questions than answers in regard to operations and integrity of the centre.

Most of the staff, current and former students are saying “Good riddance!” following his exit.

The centre has been buoyed by allegations of corruption, lecturers absenteeism, money for marks, sex for marks, questionable appointments and promotions, falling academic standards, examination malpractices through leakages or special exams to favorite students (mainly female), missing marks, marks alteration, failing students intentionally, frustrating potential graduands, poor and untimely handling of students complaints and among others.

We shall exclusively detail the rot under Othembi administration in our subsequent publication.

DEAR READER, CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail. com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author