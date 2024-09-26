GOSSIP! Case Clinic boss Sebbaale, faded singer Pretty Glo in cyber attack

It depends on whose WhatsApp inbox you bump into, but a section of Ugandans are busy privately gossiping about one of Uganda’s finest medics— Dr. Sebbaale Kato, the Chief Executive Officer of Case Hospital and Case MedInsurance.And all the gossiping is about his alleged closeness to faded singer Pretty Glo real name Gloria Ingabire.

“The two are old friends,” says a person familiar with the duo’s private life.

Another confessed having a secret crush on Dr.Sebbaale but his alleged closeness to Pretty Glo scared her away for reasons we are still verifying their authenticity before publishing them.

This has been corroborated by another city slay queen who was interested in Dr. Sebbaale’s huge wallet but curled off because of Pretty Glo.

Another alleges to have even ever bumped into them in several places while close for comfort.

Both Dr. Sebbaale and Pretty Glo have been previously linked to a number of lovers but this is a story for another day.

Pretty Glo was a promising and talented singer but her music career stagnated due to abuse of drugs, a habit she has spent several years battling with.

It is not clear if this alleged closeness with Dr.Ssebaale is recent or a case of resurrecting the past before Glo got wasted away with drugs.

About Post Author