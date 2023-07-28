Govt asked for support as Sexual Violence surge worry communities

Advertisements

By Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

There is an increase of sexual Gender Based Violences in most areas of Uganda especially in Rukungiri District that require much attention from the stakeholders, Leaders and Government to ensure that there is services and justice for the survivors/ victims.

This study has been made by some organisations that focus on ending Sexual Gender Based Violence in Uganda. It has been established that there are still loopholes on how SGBV victims are treated either in public, police or in courts of law. That there should be SGBV Centres/ facilities in the communities well equipped to ensure there is good services for the victims.

As initiatives are made to fight against SGBV in Rukungiri District and the entire country, Nyaka, a local NGO that started in South Western Uganda in Kanungu District a couple of years ago, now they have launched a 5th Healing SGBV Centre at at Kebisoni Health Centre IV in Rukungiri District.

After the launch of the Healing Centre, the Chief Walker, Mary Borgman, the PEPFAR Country Coordinator led the teams of officials from Nyaka, Reach a Uganda, Leaders from Rukungiri District who converged with locals and students from Rukungiri Inn and embarked on a symbolic walk through Rukungiri Town to demonstrate the raising awareness about SGBV. This was termed as Nyaka annual walk 2023.

The procession moved up to Rukungiri Stadium where various activities including speeches and performances from different artists and students were made.

According to Dr. Jackson Twesigye Kaguri, CEO Nyaka said that the purpose of opening the healing Centre in Kebisoni is to enable the people of Rukungiri to report all cases regarding SGBV. That for anyone who will be attempted to commit this crime must be reported so that justice can be prevailed on the victim.

He said that Nyaka is in place to raise awareness of all the dangers that exist in communities. That they have put so many perpetrators in jail and they are committed to continue fighting against Sexual Gender Based Violence to zero tolerance.

“In 2022, according to the cases recorded in Nyaka, we witnessed a significant increase of 69% from 143 to 243. The alarming statistics show that we are working hard and we have even gone further to hire monitory and a valuation so that we can bring the real facts. Survivors of SGBV do not only endure physical tumour but they face distress and depression and that goes on through their life. The reason why we have continued to open healing centres is so that we can address psychological issues that are not seen physically, we have hired the best and we have gone further and got social workers who will work with the child in a private setting so that they can be free to share whatever that is hurting them” said Twesigye.

“Female survivors account for 95% of reported cases and most of them are below 20 years of age. Nyaka has had a lot of progress in dealing with these issues of rape and defilement. We have put 35% of perpetrators in jail. We have supported 600 survivors and facilitated the conviction of over 60 perpetrators,” he added.

He appealed to the judiciary, police and other government authorities to help the communities and treat the perpetrators accordingly. He appealed to the government that in every district should encourage police officers and magistrates to ensure that when these cases are reported they can be expedited.

Borgman also urged the government of Uganda to ensure that the SGBV Centres are integrated to all health facilities to ensure that survivors of violence would see comprehensive health services

Dr. Kasiima Mucunguzi, the DHO Rukungiri District said that since the team from Nyaka came to Rukungiri a few months ago, there has been some impact created within the region in identifying and reaching to the victims of SGBV. He said that Rukungiri has had numerous cases of Sexual Gender Based Violence. He pledged to work hand in hand with the police to ensure that SGB cases are reported.

