Govt bigwigs, business community toast to official Uganda National Lottery launch with ITHUBA Uganda as the operator

Key government officials, ITHUBA Uganda directors and the Board of Directors of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board take a group picture to celebrate the official launch of of the Uganda National Lottery

On Friday, July 26, industry leaders, business magnates, and key government officials from across Africa gathered at Speke Resort Munyonyo to celebrate alongside ITHUBA Uganda the newly appointed operator of the Uganda National Lottery, regulated the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, marking a landmark moment.

This high-profile event follows the Uganda National Lottery’s ticket sales launch on June 1, 2024. Since ticket sales began, over 3,000 winners have already claimed their prizes.

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of ITHUBA, highlighted this achievement, stating, “We are thrilled to see over 3,000 winners since our launch and are eager to share more stories of how these winnings are transforming lives.”

The celebration underscores ITHUBA Uganda’s commitment to creating positive change through the Uganda National Lottery.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, who was the guest of honor at the event, was accompanied by the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja who led a delegation of government leaders, including Ministers of Finance and Security.

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), an integral partner in the success of the event, was also represented by Board Chairman, Mr Aloysius Mugasa Adyeri, who was joined by fellow board members of the board and CEO, Mr Dennis Mudene.

In his address, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa emphasized the importance of the Uganda National Lottery as a constructive and responsible means of giving back to the community. He urged all Ugandans to recognize the significance of this initiative and lend their full support.

“The Uganda National Lottery represents a constructive and responsible way of giving back to our communities. It is crucial that we all appreciate this effort and extend our full support and endorsement to ensure its success,” he remarked.

Rt. Hon. Nabbanja expressed the government’s optimism about the benefits of the Uganda National Lottery for all citizens, across all social classes. She commended the collaborative efforts, saying “I congratulate all those who contributed to this project, including the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the NLGRB, as well as the ITHUBA Uganda team. I am optimistic that the Uganda National Lottery is going to significantly benefit our country, offering opportunities to the citizenry across all social classes. I am confident that under ITHUBA, we will see growth and integrity in Lottery operations,” she said.

The official launch of the Uganda National Lottery marks a pivotal opportunity for individual Ugandans and the nation as a whole. By generating significant revenue, 30% of which is rendered to the Ugandan government, the Uganda National Lottery will support key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and sports, ensuring continuous investment in Uganda’s sustained development.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija revealed that the NLGRB enabled the government to collect taxes amounting to 193 billion Shillings from gaming, against a target of 160 billion Shillings for the fiscal year 2024. With the launch of the Uganda National Lottery, the government believes that this figure could grow to 300 billion Shillings.

“We envision the Uganda National Lottery as a key contributor to our nation’s development goals, supporting vital sectors. I have directed that this financial year’s proceeds are earmarked for the development of sports infrastructure as Uganda prepares for AFCON 2027,” Hon. Kasaija noted.

Chairman of ITHUBA Uganda, Bob Kabonero, highlighted the commitment to international excellence and the unique adaptation of the National Lottery to Uganda. He emphasized the importance of transparency and the Uganda National Lottery’s role in fostering meaningful change and transformation in the country.

“We have endeavored to uphold international best practices to ensure our operations are transparent and promote significant benefits that contribute to Uganda’s development and transformation,” Kabonero said.

Kabonero also noted that the National Lottery is designed to be affordable and accessible, with offices and agents in various parts of Uganda as well as online platforms making it easy for everyone to participate.

Denis Mudene Ngabirano, CEO of the NLGRB, was flanked by his team at the event. According to him, responsible gaming has been upheld by the Uganda National Lottery, ensuring that all practices align with ethical standards and protect participants.

“Under our stewardship, the Uganda National Lottery is committed to upholding responsible gaming practices. We ensure that our operations not only provide entertainment but also adhere to the highest ethical standards. Our focus is on safeguarding participants and promoting a safe, fair, and responsible gaming environment,” Ngabirano noted.

The Uganda National Lottery, features popular games such as LOTTO, POWERBALL, DAILY LOTTO, SPIN 4 CASH and SPORTSTAKE 10, with estimated jackpots of over UGX 2.8 billion up for the win. With an initial investment of $14 million, ITHUBA Uganda aims to provide a platform that not only offers the chance to change individual lives but also promises to significantly bolster national revenue and drive economic growth.

About ITHUBA UGANDA

ITHUBA Uganda is the official operator of Uganda’s first National Lottery, authorised and regulated by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB). With a license that spans a decade, our mission is to operate and transform the National Lottery into prosperity for Ugandans.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija awarded the National Lottery operating license to ITHUBA UGANDA LIMITED for a tenure of 10 years.

The National Lottery offers numerous benefits, including the generation of funds for public projects, the creation of job opportunities, and direct contributions to the economic and social sectors. At the heart of our operations is the commitment to responsible play. ITHUBA Uganda is devoted to fostering a safe and responsible gaming environment, implementing measures to prevent problem gaming and ensure the welfare of our participants.

ITHUBA Uganda is determined to set the standards of ethical and efficient conduct in National Lottery operations. We strive to be the gold standard for lottery operations in Uganda and to serve as a model of excellence on a global scale.

