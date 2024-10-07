GOV’T EYES EVERYWHERE: ISO unleashes advanced system to track PDM, other Gov’t programs

Col Katabazi giving a keynote address to the participants of the Mwangaza Light Revolutionary Studies at The National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi

The Internal Security Organization (ISO) is planning to upgrade its Zaidi Software to better monitor other government outreach programs.

Col. Emmy Katabazi, the deputy director general of ISO, announced this development on October 6, 2024, during a speech to 282 participants at the Mwangaza African Revolutionary Studies event held at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

Col. Katabazi emphasized the role of science and technology in driving change in society.

“ISO has employed the best minds to create systems that effectively monitor government programs, including the ever-improving Zaidi Software,” he noted. ac

During his address, Col. Katabazi demonstrated the new software’s capabilities in data collection, sorting, and display. This tool aims to enhance the government’s ability to track beneficiaries of various programs, like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga and others which have previously been difficult and costly to manage.

When questioned about potential risks related to handling big data and privacy concerns, Col. Katabazi reassured attendees about ISO’s commitment to securing data. He highlighted that their cybersecurity team works around the clock to prevent hacking and other cyber threats.

Col. Katabazi also encouraged the participants, who are training to become future leaders, to adapt to the constantly changing social and technological landscape. He stressed the importance of understanding societal changes to drive positive transformations.

“As a leader, you must analyze the development level of your society and understand why changes are happening,” he said.

Col. Katabazi concluded his remarks by urging participants to embrace integrity, accountability, and transparency in their work, essential values for building trust between the government and its citizens.

“The strength of our nation lies in our ability to come together, understand our shared history, and work towards common goals,” stated Col Katabazi.

The Mwangaza program aims to promote unity and socio-economic transformation in Uganda and across Africa. It brings together young people, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, public servants, and political figures to collaborate and inspire change.

