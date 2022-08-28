Gov’t Orders Students, Teachers to Wear Traditional Clothes to Honour King

Pupils in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province have been asked to wear traditional attire to school next Tuesday to celebrate the new Zulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu.

The provincial education department on Wednesday issued a circular stating that August 30 would be a day for schools to celebrate and honor the new 48-year-old king.

“It is in that regard that the MEC for education In KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali Frazer, is dedicating Tuesday as a day for schools and the department to celebrate this historic event’’, reads the statement.

The statement from MEC further reads; ‘’In the celebration and honouring of his majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelethini Zulu, Tuesday, 30 August 2022 will be a day for Schools and the Department to celebrating His Majesty the King.

The MEC is requesting all schools in the province to wear their traditional attire’’.

The MEC is also encouraging all teachers and all other employees to wear their traditional attire on Tuesday,” to celebrate the "historic event".

Clothing is an important part of Zulu culture - and often includes colorful beadwork and animal skins.

Misuzulu ka Zwelithini was coronated as king of the AmaZulu nation in a kraal "Esibayeni" entering ceremony held at Kwa Khangelamankengane palace KwaNongoma on Saturday.

The AmaZulu royal succession has seen controversy as one of its factions is against the recognition of Misuzulu as the rightful monarch.

Senior members of the AmaZulu royal family have announced Prince Buzabazi as their preferred choice as the heir to the Zulu kingdom.

Prince Buzabazi is the third-born son of the late king.

King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini is the firstborn child of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu and king Goodwill kaZwelithini.

He was born on 23 September 1974 at Hlabisa hospital in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a certificate of recognition of Misuzulu as the king of the amaZulu nation on 16 March 2022.

Misuzulu is married to his long-term partner Ntokozo Mayisela with two children.

He also has a child with Princess Wezizwe Sigcau of the amaMpondo royalty clan.

He started primary school in Eswatini and later completed his high school at St. Charles College in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Misuzulu is the third oldest surviving son of the late king Goodwill kaZwelithini.

