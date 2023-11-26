Gov’t Seeks Extension of USMID projects in Kabale

Advertisements

The Government has written to the World Bank requesting for the extension of the duration of the Uganda Support for Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme in Kabale Municipality to allow the completion of the three roads.

This was revealed yesterday by the USMID Communications Specialist, Sheila Naturinda, after a team from the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development and Kabale Municipal authorities inspected the USMID road projects.

Naturinda revealed that the Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija wrote to World Bank requesting for an extension and the government is waiting for response.

On May 27, 2021, Kabale Municipal Council contracted Multiplex Construction Company Limited together with International Construction Company Limited to construct and tarmac Rushoroza, Bwankosya and Bushekwire Roads at a cost of Ugx 21.7 billion

. The project was expected to be complete by May 26, 2022, but to date; it has not been completed despite several contract extensions.

The contractor has achieved less than 60 percent of the total works expected yet the World Bank funding for the project is ending on 31st December 2023.

The Managing Director of Multiplex Ltd, Moses Ndege Bbosa, recently said the project delayed for almost a year since the project consultants had not given them actual designs.

