Govt to Double PDM Funds to Shs 200 Million per Parish

Ms. Irene Muwanguzi, the Parish Development Model (PDM) Enterprise Development Specialist at the PDM Secretariat in the Ministry of Local Government, has announced that the government plans to increase PDM funds from Shs 100 million to Shs 200 million for each parish.

She made the remarks while meeting residents and PDM beneficiaries of Bumutoto Ward, Mutoto Lower Cell, at the former Bungokho Mutoto Sub-county Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by officials from the PDM Secretariat, the Deputy Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) of Mbale Industrial and Northern City Divisions, the Assistant RCC of Mbale Industrial City Division, Local Council leaders, PDCs, GISOs, city production and commercial officers, and town agents as part of the mobilization drive for President Museveni.

Ms. Muwanguzi said the government is committed to improving the livelihoods of Ugandans through the PDM initiative.

She urged residents of Bumutoto Ward and Mbale City at large to actively participate in the program, noting that the funds are intended to fight poverty and boost household incomes.

She also appealed to the public to expose individuals misappropriating PDM funds, stressing that the money is meant to uplift the poor and integrate them into the money economy.

“I have heard of people stealing PDM money. Why don’t you report these thieves? Each parish receives Shs 100 million, money meant to rescue you from money lenders,” she said.

Assistant RCC Tonny Magino of Mbale Industrial City Division cautioned beneficiaries against misusing the funds.

“When this program started, many thought it was a joke. Now that you have received your Shs1 million on your phones, use it wisely to develop yourselves. Don’t waste it in bars and lodges,” he warned.

Deputy RCC for Mbale Industrial City Division, Mr. Hamuza Banja, reminded beneficiaries that accessing PDM funds is free of charge and that no one should be paid to facilitate the process.

He urged residents to use the funds responsibly to improve their livelihoods instead of spending on dowries, alcohol, or lending.

Meanwhile, Deputy RCC for Northern City Division, Mr. Were Yahaya, advised beneficiaries to use the funds productively, emphasizing that the money belongs to them and will not be reclaimed by the government.

He also encouraged them to avoid banks with high interest rates and to prioritize saving.

“We are going to add more money to parishes,” he said, urging residents to protect the program’s gains and continue supporting President .

