Govt’t Explains the Plight of Ugandans in Earthquake –Devastated Türkiye

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of Uganda has said the Uganda Embassy in Ankara – Türkiye is in constant communication with the authorities of the Government of Türkiye and leadership of Uganda community in Türkiye to establish those who have been affected by the aftermath of the earthquakes and will offer all the necessary assistance to all the distressed Ugandan Nationals in the affected areas.

Two major earthquakes – measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the magnitude scale – flattened buildings of all kinds and killed thousands of people across southern Turkey.

According to a statement issued by MOFA on Friday three (03) Ugandans in Diyarbakr, Türkiye were affected. One (01) of them sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Malatic City and he is responding well.

‘’The majority of Ugandans in the Republic of Türkiye reside in Ankara, Istanbul, Konya, Izmir and Antalya which cities were not affected.The Ministry would like to clarity that the two (02) girls captured in a video circulating on different social media platforms expressing distress, had earlier been contacted by officials of the Ugandan Embassy in Ankara-Türkiye and remain in constant communication to offer required support’’, reads in part the statement.

The Ministry further noted that there are no reported deaths of any Ugandans and the information circulating on various social media platforms relating to the death of Mr. Fred Lumbuye as result of this earthquake is not true.

The Ministry urged all Ugandans in the Republic of Türkiye to reach-out to Uganda Embassy in Ankara Türkiye (email: Ugandaembassyturkey@gmail.com; Tel: +905396440840, +905313468102 ) for consular support.

The Ministry together with the Uganda Embassy in Ankara will continue to monitor and follow up on its nationals in Türkiye and provide regular updates, according to the statement.

The general public is requested to provide information on any affected Ugandan on the following contacts:Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Email: Consular@mofa.go.ug, Tel. +256778822872.

