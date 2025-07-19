GREAT LAKES FOCUS: DRC, M23 Edge Closer To Historic Peace Agreement

By Muhindo Defraise Enosh

July 19, 2025 – Amid decades of violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a glimmer of hope emerges with the imminent signing of a Declaration of Principles between the Congolese government and the Alliance Fleuve Congo/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23).

Negotiated under Qatar’s mediation and backed by the United States, this document lays the foundation for a permanent ceasefire and paves the way for direct talks aimed at establishing lasting peace in a region plagued by instability.

Advertisements

This breakthrough, deemed crucial for regional security, could mark a turning point in resolving a conflict with complex cross-border ramifications.

According to diplomatic sources joined by Red Pepper, the Declaration of Principles, set to be signed today,Saturday, July 19 in Doha, commits both parties to immediately implement its provisions, with a maximum of ten days to begin direct negotiations for a comprehensive peace agreement. The document, the result of three months of “frank and constructive” discussions, emphasizes several key points:

Permanent Ceasefire: The parties pledge to halt all hostilities, including air, land, maritime, or lake-based attacks, as well as acts of sabotage. Hate propaganda and attempts to seize new positions by force are also prohibited.

Peace and Stability: The document recognizes that peace, security, and stability are essential for promoting development, improving living conditions, and protecting human dignity in the DRC.

Root Causes of the Conflict: Upcoming negotiations must address the conflict’s underlying causes, including communal tensions, issues related to natural resources, and geopolitical rivalries involving regional actors like Rwanda.

Return of Refugees: The agreement prioritizes the safe and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced persons, a major humanitarian concern in a region where hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes.

The Congolese delegation, led by Sumbu Sita Mambu, High Representative of President Félix Tshisekedi, and the AFC/M23 delegation, represented by Benjamin Mbonimpa and Bertrand Bisimwa, worked under Qatar’s auspices to reach this consensus. This mediation, combined with diplomatic pressure from the United States, is part of a broader effort to stabilize the Great Lakes region.

A Crucial Step for Regional Security

The conflict in eastern DRC, exacerbated by the M23’s resurgence since 2021, has repercussions far beyond the country’s borders. The capture of strategic cities like Goma and Bukavu by the rebels earlier in 2025 heightened fears of a regional war involving Rwanda, which Kinshasa and UN experts have accused of providing military support to the M23 and Burundi to other part for backing FARDC and WAZALENDO.

These tensions have also fueled massive population displacements and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The Doha agreement builds on prior diplomatic initiatives, notably the peace accord signed between the DRC and Rwanda in Washington on June 27, 2025, under U.S. mediation. That agreement, which committed both countries to respect territorial integrity and cease support for armed groups, provided a framework for the current negotiations with AFC/M23. However, sporadic clashes in North and South Kivu provinces, despite a ceasefire declared in April, underscore the fragility of these advances.

Qatar’s role as a neutral mediator has been praised by observers, particularly for facilitating direct dialogue between Kinshasa and the M23—a rare feat given the Congolese government’s initial refusal to negotiate with a group it labeled “terrorist.”

Concurrently, bilateral talks between the Congolese and Rwandan interior ministers in Doha, focusing on security cooperation and conflict prevention, reinforce the notion that stabilizing eastern DRC requires a coordinated regional approach.

Challenges and Prospects

Despite the optimism surrounding the Declaration of Principles, significant challenges remain. Previous ceasefires—numbering at least six since 2021—have all been violated, fueling skepticism about the implementation of this agreement.

The M23, through its spokesperson Benjamin Mbonimpa, recently criticized Kinshasa’s “delaying tactics,” accusing the government of not taking the talks seriously. For its part, the Congolese government, represented by Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, insists on selective military integration of rebel fighters and rejects any compromise on national sovereignty.

Moreover, the AFC/M23’s demands, including political recognition, the release of prisoners, and a national dialogue under the auspices of the CENCO (National Episcopal Conference of Congo) and ECC (Christian Church in Congo) could complicate upcoming negotiations. The group also insists that its dispute with Kinshasa be addressed separately from DRC-Rwanda tensions, a stance the Congolese government contests.

The signing of this Declaration of Principles represents a crucial but not definitive step toward peace in eastern DRC. As Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe noted, this agreement is “an important, even decisive, step toward lasting peace, provided it is implemented in good faith.” The international community, through the support of the United States, Qatar, and the African Union, appears committed to supporting this process, particularly by facilitating regional economic integration and strengthening ceasefire monitoring mechanisms.

For the people of eastern DRC, battered by decades of violence, this agreement offers a ray of hope, but its success hinges on the parties’ ability to overcome mutual distrust and address the conflict’s root causes. As the focus shifts to Doha and the next ten days, the Great Lakes region holds its breath, hoping this initiative marks the beginning of an era of stability and prosperity.

About Post Author