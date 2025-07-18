GREAT LAKES FOCUS: Of Burundi’s Role in DRC conflict, President Evariste Ndayishimiye’s AU Appointment as Special Envoy for Sahel and Regional Implications 

By Defraise Enosh Muhindo

On July 17, 2025, the African Union (AU), under the leadership of Chairperson H.E. João Lourenço, President of Angola, appointed H.E. Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi, as the AU Special Envoy for the Sahel region.

This significant appointment tasks Ndayishimiye with spearheading diplomatic efforts to address the Sahel’s complex security and humanitarian challenges, including armed insurgencies, political instability, and widespread displacement in countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad.

Advertisements

As the AU Champion for Youth, Peace, and Security, Ndayishimiye is expected to leverage his political experience and commitment to Pan-Africanism to foster dialogue and promote sustainable peace in the region.

However, his appointment comes at a time when Burundi is deeply engaged in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), raising questions about the broader implications for the East African Community (EAC) and the Great Lakes region.

Ndayishimiye’s Mandate in the Sahel

Ndayishimiye’s role as Special Envoy involves intensifying engagements with governmental authorities, regional organizations, civil society, and other stakeholders to build consensus and advance comprehensive strategies for peace and stability in the Sahel.

The AU has expressed confidence in his ability to navigate the region’s intricate political and security dynamics, citing his leadership and commitment to regional integration. The appointment reflects the AU’s renewed focus on addressing the Sahel’s crises, which have displaced millions and exacerbated regional instability.

Ndayishimiye is expected to collaborate closely with the AU Mission in the Sahel (MISAHEL) and international partners, commencing his engagements immediately to address urgent challenges.

Burundi’s Role in the DRC Conflict

While Ndayishimiye’s appointment underscores his growing regional influence, Burundi’s involvement in the DRC conflict complicates his new role. According to many credible sources, Burundi has deployed approximately thousands of troops to eastern DRC, primarily in South Kivu, to support the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) and local militias known as Wazalendo in their fight against the M23 rebel group, which is reportedly backed by Rwanda.

This military engagement, part of a bilateral agreement with the DRC, has seen Burundian forces participate in operations against M23 and other armed groups, such as the Twirwaneho, in strategic areas like Uvira and Fizi.

The DRC conflict, centered in the eastern provinces, has escalated significantly, with M23’s capture of Goma and Bukavu cities in early 2025 marking a critical turning point. The conflict involves a complex web of actors, including the FARDC, Wazalendo militias, Burundian troops, and foreign mercenaries, alongside allegations of Rwandan support for M23 and Burundian collaboration with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a group linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

These dynamics have heightened tensions between Burundi and Rwanda, with Ndayishimiye accusing Rwanda of destabilizing the region and Rwanda countering that Burundi collaborates with FDLR.

Implications for the EAC and Great Lakes Region

Burundi’s deep involvement in the DRC conflict, combined with Ndayishimiye’s new role as AU Special Envoy, has significant implications for the EAC and the broader Great Lakes region:

Regional Tensions and Risk of Escalation

The deteriorating relationship between Burundi and Rwanda, exacerbated by mutual accusations of supporting rebel groups, raises the risk of direct confrontation. The proximity of fighting in South Kivu to Burundi’s capital, Bujumbura, across Lake Tanganyika, increases the potential for cross-border incidents. Ndayishimiye’s public warnings of Rwanda’s alleged “expansionist” agenda and Rwanda’s rebuttals highlight a deepening rift that could destabilize the EAC, which includes both nations alongside the DRC, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Somalia.

Challenges to EAC Unity

The DRC conflict has strained EAC cohesion, particularly after the expulsion of the EAC Regional Force (EACRF) from the DRC in 2023, which President Tshisekedi criticized as ineffective. Ndayishimiye’s absence from a joint EAC/SADC summit in January 2025 and the lack of agreement at regional meetings underscore the challenges of coordinating a unified response. Burundi’s military commitment to the DRC, while aligning with the DRC’s interests, may alienate other EAC members, particularly Rwanda, and hinder regional integration efforts.

Humanitarian and Economic Consequences

The conflict has aggravated humanitarian crises in the Great Lakes region, with millions displaced and refugees and food insecurity rising due to violence and climate shocks. Burundi itself faces economic challenges, including spir spiraling inflation and fuel shortages, which are compounded by the influx of refugees from the DRC. The financial burden of maintaining troops in the DRC could further strain Burundi’s economy and domestic stability.

Impact on Ndayishimiye’s AU Role

Ndayishimiye’s dual responsibilities as Burundi’s president and AU Special Envoy may stretch his diplomatic capacity. His involvement in the DRC conflict, particularly Burundi’s alignment with the FARDC and Wazalendo, could raise questions about his impartiality in addressing Sahel conflicts, where neutrality is critical. Additionally, domestic criticisms of his administration’s human rights record, including reports of repression against civil society, may undermine his credibility as a regional peacemaker.

Potential Consequences for Regional Stability

The interplay of Burundi’s military engagement in the DRC and Ndayishimiye’s new AU role could have far-reaching consequences:

Risk of Wider Conflict: The presence of multiple foreign actors in the DRC, including Burundian and Ugandan troops, alongside allegations of Rwandan involvement, increases the risk of a regionalized conflict reminiscent of the Second Congo War. The AU’s Peace and Security Council has expressed concerns about a potential full-blown conflict between the DRC and Rwanda, which could draw in other EAC members.

Erosion of Regional Cooperation: The EAC’s inability to resolve the DRC crisis diplomatically, coupled with bilateral tensions, could weaken the organization’s effectiveness. The failure of initiatives like the Nairobi and Luanda processes to secure lasting peace highlights the need for stronger regional coordination, which Ndayishimiye’s Sahel role may influence indirectly.

Humanitarian Fallout: Continued violence in the DRC, exacerbated by foreign involvement, will likely worsen displacement and humanitarian needs, impacting neighboring countries like Burundi. The closure of borders, such as between Rwanda and Burundi, further restricts trade and movement, undermining economic stability in the Great Lakes region.

Domestic Challenges in Burundi: Ndayishimiye’s focus on regional diplomacy may divert attention from Burundi’s domestic issues, including economic crises and political repression ahead of the 2025 parliamentary elections.

Conclusion

The appointment of President Évariste Ndayishimiye as the AU Special Envoy for the Sahel marks a significant step in addressing the region’s security and humanitarian challenges. His experience and commitment to Pan-Africanism position him as a potentially effective mediator. However, Burundi’s active role in the DRC conflict, alongside strained relations with Rwanda and domestic challenges, complicates his mandate. The interplay of these factors risks escalating tensions within the EAC and the Great Lakes region, potentially undermining regional stability and cooperation. For Ndayishimiye to succeed, he must navigate these complex dynamics with impartiality and foster dialogue to prevent further escalation, both in the Sahel and closer to home.

As the AU and international community rally behind Ndayishimiye, the success of his mission will depend on robust support from regional bodies and a commitment to addressing the root causes of conflict in both the Sahel and the Great Lakes. The stakes are high, and the outcomes will shape the trajectory of peace and stability across these interconnected regions.

About Post Author