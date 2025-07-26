GREAT LAKES FOCUS! Rwanda Offers to Train and Reorganize the DRC Forces

By Defraise Enosh MUHINDO

In a significant gesture of regional collaboration, General James Kabarebe, Minister of Regional Cooperation and Senior Advisor to Rwandan President Paul Kagame, has expressed Rwanda’s readiness to assist the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in reorganizing and strengthening its armed forces, the FARDC.

The statement, reported on July 24, 2025, aligns with the spirit of the peace agreement signed between Rwanda and the DRC in Washington on June 27, 2025, under U.S. mediation.

The Washington Accord, a landmark diplomatic achievement, emphasizes mutual respect for territorial integrity and the neutralization of armed groups in eastern DRC. It aims to foster stability and cooperation between the two neighboring countries, paving the way for joint efforts to address security challenges in the region.

General Kabarebe’s offer reflects Rwanda’s commitment to supporting this framework by contributing to the professionalization of the FARDC.

“Rwanda, as a neighbor invested in regional stability, is prepared to work with the DRC, if invited, to help reorganize and structure its armed forces,” Kabarebe stated.

His remarks underscore the potential for enhanced military collaboration as part of broader peace-building initiatives outlined in the Washington Accord.

Kabarebe, a seasoned military figure with historical ties to the region, brings a unique perspective to this proposal. Having served as a senior officer in the DRC’s military under former President Laurent-Désiré Kabila, he is well-positioned to understand the challenges facing the FARDC.

His offer signals Rwanda’s willingness to share expertise and resources to bolster the DRC’s capacity to maintain security, particularly in its eastern provinces.

The Washington Accord has set a positive tone for Rwanda-DRC relations, encouraging dialogue and cooperative solutions to longstanding regional issues. Rwanda’s proposal to train the FARDC builds on this momentum, offering a practical step toward strengthening bilateral ties.

By focusing on capacity-building, both nations could work together to ensure a more secure and stable Great Lakes region.

As discussions around this offer progress, the international community, particularly the United States, which facilitated the Washington Accord, is likely to welcome initiatives that promote peace and cooperation.

The success of this proposal will depend on continued dialogue and mutual commitment to the principles outlined in the agreement, marking a hopeful chapter in Rwanda-DRC relations.

For further details on the Washington Accord or to explore opportunities for regional collaboration, stakeholders are encouraged to engage through diplomatic channels established under the agreement.

