GREEN SCAM? Ugandans curse SPIRO e-bikes over exorbitant-hidden-double charges, half-charged batteries 

What was hailed as Uganda’s “clean transport revolution” is fast turning into a national outrage.

When President Yoweri Museveni launched Spiro Uganda in July 2024, the promise sounded golden — cheap, green, and smart transport for the ordinary rider. But barely a year into its operations, cracks are appearing in that dream.

We were duped-Riders

A growing number of riders have come forward alleging that the company’s sales and battery-swap model is burdening customers with hidden costs and unexplained double charges that defy the “affordable” spirit behind Uganda’s e-mobility vision.

Spiro Uganda markets its motorcycles on a hire purchase basis, where a willing customer makes an initial deposit of at least Shs 500,000. Upon signing a contract, the customer receives an electric motorcycle fitted with two rechargeable batteries.

On paper, the system sounds convenient — when one battery runs out, the rider simply visits a nearby Spiro Service Center for a fully charged replacement.

However, documents and complaints obtained reveal that the total one-year cost of acquiring a motorcycle can climb up to Shs 10.8 million, almost double what is perceived to be the standard market price for fuel motorcycles.

The extra charge reportedly arises from what customers call “ostensible battery fees” — additional payments that are not clearly explained during contract signing.

Several riders who reached out complained that the batteries they receive in exchange are often half-charged, forcing them to spend more time off the road and lose daily income.

“You return a fully drained battery, but the one they give you is never at 100%. Sometimes you even have to return after two hours for another swap,” one disgruntled rider shared.

“You pay through the nose, but the battery you get is never full,” fumed one rider from Kireka. “You return a dead battery and they give you one at 40%!”

Others allege that Spiro’s customer support remains evasive when asked to explain how the battery swap fees are calculated or why the total purchase cost nearly doubles.

“We love the idea of clean energy, but it looks like Spiro is exploiting our desperation to own a boda,” another rider lamented.

“They told us the bikes were affordable, but it’s like signing a deal with a ghost,” another frustrated customer complained.

Spiro has been contacted for a comment.

Energy analysts say Spiro’s woes mirror global struggles in the e-mobility sector.

“Battery leasing is delicate — if not transparent, it becomes a trap for consumers,” warned one industry observer.

Consumer protection advocates are now calling for the Ministry of Energy and the Electric Mobility Committee to step in and audit Spiro’s pricing model, arguing that riders are being milked under the guise of “green transport.”

