GUINNESS RECORD CHALLENGE! Phaneroo to clap for Jesus for 3 hours non stop

Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries International and his team shall this Sunday, 30th July , 2023, attempt to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest applause. The current record, held by Stevens Clark, stands at 2 hours 5 minutes, and was recorded at the Festival of Awesomeness-UK on the 20thof July 2019.

In a conversation with the Phaneroo team, the Clap for Jesus challenge is anticipated to last at least three hours and shall be held at the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) showgrounds, Lugogo, Kampala and is organized against the backdrop of Phaneroo’s 9thanniversary celebrations which shall take place on Saturday, 5th of August at the Kololo Independence grounds.

“We shall be celebrating our 9th anniversary in a matter of days, so we felt it prudent to give thanks to God in a special way for the wonderful things He has accomplished in us, through us and for us in the nine years. This World Record challenge gives us the perfect opportunity to make history for God,” said one of the key organizers of the event.

The team has already rallied its mammoth global audience to join in the fun through livestream on YouTube and Manifest TV – available on Free to Air, Star Times and GoTV.

You too can be part of history by joining the conversation on Phaneroo’s communication platforms, streaming the event, and attending the anniversary celebrations at Kololo – it is free for all, and gates open at 12pm.

