H.E Farid Kaliisa, Ambassador of Uganda to DRC Presents Credentials to President Tshisekedi

H.E. Farid Kaliisa, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) presented his letters of credence as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to His Excellency Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo on 10th April 2025 at Statehouse in Kinshasa, DRC.

Ambassador Kaliisa extended greetings of friendship and esteem to His Excellency President Tshisekedi from His Excellency President Yoweri K. Museveni.

President Tshisekedi who received the Ambassador’s credentials welcomed Ambassador Kaliisa and appreciated the good message of esteem and friendship from His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda and the choice and commitment to diplomatic representation, which is an affirmation of commitment to strengthening the good and friendly bilateral relations between the two countries. In the same vein, Ambassador Kaliisa requested His Excellency President Tshisekedi to consider appointing a substantive Ambassador of DRC to the Republic of Uganda.

The President assured Ambassador Kaliisa of his support in discharge of his duties in DRC, and noted with sadness the events of 20th January 2025 where the Embassy of Uganda in DRC was destroyed and looted by wrong elements. He pledged support for restoration and security of the Ambassador, diplomatic staff operating in DRC, and the diplomatic mission. He, therefore, urged Ambassador Kaliisa to work towards strengthening the good existing relations and collaboration in various areas of mutual interest for benefit and prosperity of the two peoples.

His Excellency President Tshisekedi and Ambassador Kaliisa underscored the historical and shared bond of Pan-Africanism in pursuit of regional security, stability and socio-economic transformation. They reiterated their unwavering support to the ongoing efforts between the two countries to foster peace and build economic bridges to support regional efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts. In addition, they expressed commitment to addressing challenges that affect progress of the two countries. To this end, they noted with satisfaction the progress in trade and business among the people, especially those in the border areas, collaboration on joint infrastructure developments of Mbarara-Ishaka-Mpondwe-Beni-Kisangani roads, and the fight against terrorism and various negative forces operating in the Eastern DRC through operation Shujaa.

Ambassador Kaliisa underscored his resolve to ensure effective representation and strengthened fraternal bilateral relations between the two countries and the peoples. He thanked His Excellency President Tshisekedi and Government of DRC for successfully hosting the 8th session of Uganda-DRC Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) in Kinshasa in October 2023, which resulted in the adoption of decisions, such as; the removal of entry visa requirements between these two countries. He informed the President that Uganda has since then fulfilled her commitment to waive entry visas for all nationals of DRC, and Uganda looks forward to the Government of DRC to reciprocate the same. The Ambassador also affirmed Uganda’s commitment to regional peace and stability, and to fast-track the mid-term review of the 8th session of the Joint Permanent Commission, which should have taken place in mid-2024 in Kampala, and to the hosting of the 9th Session of the Uganda-DRC JPC in Kampala in 2025 for which the preparations are in full gear.

Uganda established official diplomatic relations with DRC in the 1960s with diplomatic representation in the respective capitals. The Embassy of DRC to Uganda has, since 2015, been represented at the level of Charge D’Affaires, a.i. The trade balance between Uganda and DRC is positively in favor of Uganda, and the statistics from Bank of Uganda in 2024 indicated that, Uganda exported goods and services worth USD$540m against DRC’s exports to Uganda of less than USD$100M. Most of the Uganda products exported to DRC include construction materials (iron and steel, electrical, cement, ceramics etc.), beverages, and agricultural products among others. The last Uganda-DRC Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) took place in Kinshasa in October 2023, with a mid-term review that was expected in mid-2024. The next JPC is scheduled for 2025 in Kampala.

