Hamis Kiggundu’s Generously Donated trees aimed at Boosting Kampala’s Greening Destroyed by KCCA Employees

Ugandan Businessman, Hamis Kiggundu is disappointed by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) employees who have embarked on uprooting the palm trees he donated early this year to boost the beautification of Kampala and improvement of the green environment.

In a post on X, Kiggundu said he was distressed by the uprooting, despite having injected millions of shillings in the project as a patriot.

“It’s really sad seeing these KCCA employees poisoning and destroying these palm trees…. where is the patriotism…. We spent a lot of money and time… buying, donating, planting and maintaining these royal palm trees across the entire city under their watch and supervision…. with such impunitive acts unprosecuted we have a long way to develop as a country…” Kiggundu said.

It should be remembered that KCCA received a significant boost in its eco-friendly initiatives as Kiggundu showcased his dedication by contributing an impressive 100,000 royal palm trees to the cause.

The initiative, crafted to amplify the visual attraction of the city and foster a more ecologically sound urban landscape, was formally inaugurated with a tree-planting ceremony along Ggaba road in Makindye Division.

Hajat Minsa Kabanda, the Minister of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, lauded Kiggundu’s backing for the greening campaign. Kabanda further urged the public to adopt and support such undertakings, underscoring the positive influence they exert on the comprehensive development of the city.

She took the moment to issue a warning to livestock proprietors, urging them to take measures to safeguard their animals during the ongoing green initiative.

Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director of KCCA at the same event, conveyed appreciation for Kiggundu’s substantial donation and appealed to other individuals and enterprises to emulate his example.

Stressing the collective responsibility of the city’s residents in endorsing development initiatives, Kisaka encouraged all city inhabitants to actively engage in the tree-planting initiative to shape a lusher and more aesthetically pleasing urban environment.

During the launch early this year, Kiggundu asserted that, “This is our city, this is our country; we must support its development and enhance our surroundings.”

He characterized his contribution as a form of social responsibility and urged fellow business leaders to participate in the endeavor.

Kigundu vowed not to focus solely on initial tree planting in Makindye Division but to extend efforts to other areas to address the scarcity of greenery along the city’s roads.

Aligned with the broader goal of crafting a smart and environmentally conscious city, Kiggundu’s initiative stood as a testament to the potential impact that concerted efforts can have on urban development and enhancement.

