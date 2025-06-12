Hard core Criminals netted in Intelligence-Led Operations across Kampala Metropolitan Area

Kampala Metropolitan Police has successfully conducted three intelligence-led operations in Kira Division (Wakiso District), Central Police Station Kampala (KMP South), and Mukono District, aimed at combating rising criminal activities and drug abuse in known hotspots.

On 11th and 12th June 2025, the coordinated joint security operations involved personnel from the Uganda Police Force, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), and Crime Intelligence Units, working closely with local leadership and community stakeholders.

KIRA DIVISION – Wakiso District (11th June 2025)

Advertisements

In areas of Najjera, Bulindo, and Shimon, a targeted crackdown on criminal elements involved in opium and marijuana abuse resulted in the arrest of 30 suspects.

The suspects were apprehended from identified ghettos and black spots known for harboring criminals involved in simple robberies and house break-ins.

Exhibits of narcotic substances, particularly opium, were recovered. All suspects are detained at Kira Police Station pending screening and further prosecution.

CENTRAL KAMPALA – CPS Kampala (11th June 2025)

A night operation around William Street, Wilson Road, Top Pub, Nakasero, Old Taxi Park, Cooper Complex, and Shoprite led to the arrest of 60 male adult suspects.

These suspects were found loitering in black spots, reportedly consuming narcotic substances and engaging in criminal acts such as phone and bag snatching.

All suspects were detained at CPS Kampala pending screening and legal processing.

MUKONO DISTRICT – Nama Sub-County (12th June 2025)

In the early hours of 12th June 2025, another intelligence-led joint operation was conducted in Kiwala Village, Nama Sub-County.

The operation, led by Mukono Police Division, targeted criminal hideouts, resulting in the arrest of 09 suspects.

The suspects were found in possession of opium and are believed to be involved in robbery incidents in the area.

They were charged and were detained at Mukono Police Station, awaiting court action.

About Post Author