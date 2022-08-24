HARD TIMES…As Gen. Saleh’s gal Nakayi is set to lose Shs1Bn mansion over huge debts

It does not rain but it pours for city glamour gal Aisha Nakayi, who claims to be Gen. Salim Saleh’s daughter, because she is allegedly battling serious financial problems.

Reports coming from Snoops indicate that Nakayi is sweating plasma over a huge bank loan that is set to strip her of her multi million mansion.We have learnt that a top financial institution in town is counting days to sell off the multi million mansion owned by the pompous city cougar.

The bank is set to sell Nakayi’s mansion by public auction or private treaty if she fails to service the loan in a months’ time.

We have learnt that the bank has already instructed its lawyers and debt collectors to mount pressure on the city cougar so that she clears the debts estimated to be around Shs800M.

Snoops have since established that Nakayi’s two storied mansion located along Bunga Kalungu on Kyadondo Block 249 plot 1262, Makindye division was advertised to be sold by Klear Associates and Court Bailiffs, who were instructed by the financial institution's lawyers of MMAKS Advocates, to be attached ready for sale.

It is revealed that Nakayi secured the loan from the financial institution and staked the mansion as collateral security in case she fails to service the facility.

By the time we went to the press, reports indicated that Nakayi had already been notified to vacate the property within 14 days so as to avoid forceful eviction and embarrassment.

Snoops reveal that the bailiffs have started conducting inspection appointments for anyone willing to buy the mansion.

However, Snoops reveal that apart from the Bunga mansion, the city cougar a few months ago lost another residential property in Masajja, Kibiri zone, over a loan of Shs100M which she borrowed from Nalongo Shamim, wife of St Mary's Kitende boss Lawrence Mulindwa.

We hear Nakayi secured the loans with high hopes of getting some good money from her Godfather General Salim Saleh, which unfortunately did not materialise, thereby leaving her in a financial quagmire.

A close source revealed that Nakayi normally brags to friends that it is very hard for her not to be bailed out by Gen. Saleh due to the fact that they have a mutual agreement of never to forsake her in times of adversities.

Apparently, this stems from a deal she played for him while she was still working at the home of a fallen Muslim financial expert.

Meanwhile, a few months ago, Nakayi was in the media for tight-marking a top police boss.

It was alleged then that she had wrecked the marriage of the senior police officer after she snatched him from his wife only identified as Yunia.

Nakaayi was so deeply in love with the police officer to the extent that she dumped her long-time lover identified as Fred Sseruzi, with whom she had hustled for several years.

According to close pals, Sseruzi who used to work with the defunct Uganda Taxi Operators Association (UTODA), had been cohabiting with Nakayi for several years until the Commissioner Of Police came into the picture.It was revealed that when Nakayi hooked up the Police Officer, a bitter clash ensued between her and his wife which resulted into a confrontation a few months ago after the wife nabbed them both at a hotel in Namugongo enjoying themselves.

A bitter sex brawl ensued between Nakayi and the Police Officer’s wife who later filed a case of threatening violence against her vide SD REF 69/05/10/2021 of Kira Division Police Station.It was later reported that after doing everything she could to save her marriage in vain, the Police Officer’s wife fled their marital home in Kyaliwajjala and nowadays rents a house in Makindye Luwafu.

Meanwhile, the freshest info reaching us indicates that the senior Police boss and Nakayi are bickering badly over money related issues. It is also alleged that ever since Nakayi failed to salvage the transfer of the police boss from a juicy slot at the Bwebajja station to Police Headquarters in Naguru, the two are no longer on talking terms.

Nakayi was once a powerful events promoter and a very loaded street-smart fellow a few years ago but things have since changed for the worse.She some time back organised various music concerts for different artistes but all that is in the past, life is no longer as rosy as it used to be for her.

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

DO YOU KNOW ANY PERSON IN A SCANDAL (SEX [CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS…], CORRUPTION, and LAND etal) YOU WOULD LIKE TO EXPOSE? OR ANY OTHER EXCLUSIVE STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? Call / text/ WhatsApp 0777959024. You can also send it to redpeppertips@gmail.com.