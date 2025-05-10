HE SHOT HIMSELF! New details in tragic death of Amb.Kabonero’s son emerge

New tragic details have emerged surrounding the death of Ambassador Richard Kabonero’s son, Robert “Bobby” Kabonero.

Bobby died on Friday, May 9, at Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi, Kenya after losing a battle to self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

According to reports, Bobby was born and raised in the US.

However his father wanted him back home in Uganda and consequently denied Bobby permission to stay in the US with his mother- Ambassador Kabonero’s ex-wife.

It has emerged that since the day he was picked up from Entebbe airport, Bobby called his cousins, stating he intended to harm himsel and kept his word.

Using his father’s gun, he allegedly shot himself in the neck and chest, and was subsequently taken to Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi, Kenya , where he remained on life support for three months before passing away.

The incident raises concerns about gun safety and accessibility.

Bobby’s death is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life. At just 24 years old, he had his whole life ahead of him. His passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

It’s worth noting that Ambassador Richard Kabonero is a Ugandan civil servant and diplomat who has held various positions, including Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania and Rwanda.

