Headteacher arrested for demanding for money from UPE Pupils

By Moses Agaba

Herbert Musasizi the head teacher of Kebisoni Integrated Primary School and his PTA chairperson Twesigye Paddy have been arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit for unlawfully demanding for money from parents of a government aided school.

Musasizi the head teacher of a Kebisoni town council based school in Rukungiri district together with Twesigye were taken into custody following multiple complaints from parents alleging that the school charges high fees despite government Aid under Universal Primary Education Program.

State House officials told the press that they had learned from worried parents that the school levies high school fees, with Primary Seven pupils paying between Ugx. 90.000 and 120.000.

They were compelled to act as a result, and they detained the PTA chairperson and the head teacher to gain clarification on the matter.

They further mentioned that following up on their investigation, they learned that parents had been making payments with Kebisoni Sacco, and that the head teacher had taken in more than Ugx. 13 million from them last term.

State House representatives went on to say that when parents don’t pay for their children’s fees, the head teacher will often chase them out of the school.

In certain cases, even if they are permitted to take exams, they won’t be able to receive reports at the end of the term.

The two were now brought to the Rukungiri Central Police Station, where they are expected to work on their cases and appear in court next week.

Nonetheless, our reporter received confirmation from OC ASP. Kisakye Micheal of the Rukungiri Central Police Station that they are holding two.

Although payments may be permitted under the Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education programs, ASP. Kisakye argues that students cannot be expelled from school, and President His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has repeatedly denounced this practice.

He added that the practice is not acceptable calling other head teachers to stop the habit if it is being practiced in their respective schools.

Kisakye said that the two will be charged with unlawful charging of fees which is contrary to section 9 Sub section (1) of the education act.

The development comes at a time when President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is taking tough measures against corrupt government officials, some of whom have already been taken into custody.

About Post Author