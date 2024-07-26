HEALING OTHERS, HURTING HIMSELF: Here’s the sad story of medic Joseph Oweka-a hero’s cry for medical help after LRA rebels ambush accident

Following assessments at Mulago and Kampala hospitals, Joseph Oweka requires two critical surgeries: Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA) or hip replacement surgery, and Spinal decompression surgery

BY VENENSCIAS KIIZA

Joseph Oweka is a senior clinical officer at Kitgum general hospital, northern Uganda. He is currently serving as the sole Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist in the region serving Greater Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago, Pader and others.

He is a soft-spoken and introspective individual who conceals his daily struggles behind a calm demeanor.

Down-to-earth and courteous, he may engage in conversation with you without noticing his challenges.

However, accompany him on a walk and his difficulties become apparent.

Oweka faces significant physical limitations, including inability to sit or stand for extended periods, limited mobility, and severe back pain.

He wasn’t born like this.

His circumstances are a result of Joseph Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency, which has left him with lasting physical and financial burdens.

Following assessments at Mulago and Kampala hospitals, Joseph Oweka requires two critical surgeries: Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA) or hip replacement surgery, and Spinal decompression surgery.

The total cost for these procedures is Shs50m, but only a fraction, less than Shs10m, has been raised so far.

Oweka urgently needs assistance and is appealing to well-wishers to support his medical expenses and help him access the necessary care.

Despite the challenges, Oweka has remained committed to his work, he is currently serving as the sole Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist in the region serving Greater Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago, Pader and others.

THIS IS HIS SAD STORY

Born 55 years ago in Lokung, Lamwo District, Northern Uganda, Joseph Oweka’s life has been marked by challenges and dedication.

He pursued his education at Kitgum Public School, Kabalega S.S, and Gulu School of Clinical Officers, studying Clinical medicine from 1994-1997.

As he entered the medical field, a government recruitment ban on health workers and the devastating Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency in Northern Uganda posed significant obstacles.

The region was also affected by internal conflicts and an influx of refugees from Sudan, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Oweka’s career began with the Uganda Red Cross Society and African Humanitarian Action (AHA), where he assisted internally displaced people and refugees.

When the government lifted the recruitment ban in 2000, he joined the Greater Kitgum district Local government and was appointed in charge of Madi-Opei Health Centre III.

A FATEFUL ENCOUNTER: THE LRA AMBUSH THAT CHANGED OWEKA’S LIFE

On March 31, 2003, Joseph Oweka embarked on a journey from Kitgum to Madi-Opei, carrying essential medical supplies for his health center.

The journey between Kitgum and Madi-Opei is about 50kms.

With other passengers, he was traveling in a Datsun Pickup registration Number UDM 484 being the only available mode of public transport then.

The Pickup belonged to a retired Head Teacher of Kitgum Public School identified as Ben Oyika but chauffeured by his relative, one Ayok.

There were about 12-15 passengers in total.

Some were traders with their merchandise.

That day they slept in Mucwini, located 25 Kms from Kitgum.

The next day, after resuming the journey, the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed by suspected LRA insurgents near Wanglango.

Oweka who was seated in the front (co-driver seat) came face to face with the gunman and describes him as a short man, dressed in a green army T-shirt with dreadlocks.

A gunman with an RPG fired at the car.

Lucky enough, the gunman’s target was not accurate enough but it hit the car’s windscreen and he took off.

The car’s occupants were able to escape unhurt but Oweka wasn’t that lucky.

His leg had been injured in the process (hip joint areas) and was unable to walk.

He had to crawl with the help of the car’s turnboy for about seven hours (from 1pm to 6pm) to Madi-Opei.

UPDF soldiers who were stationed at nearby Bana Bana Military Barracks came to the rescue for fear of further attacks.

Despite severe bleeding, dehydration, and pain, Oweka received no immediate treatment.

A UNHCR vehicle that showed up the next day refused to assist.

There was now an urgent need of any mode of transport to evacuate him back to Kitgum for medical attention.

Luckily, a truck from Teretenya, about 18 miles from Madi-Opei carrying crates of beer and soda showed up and eventually transported him to Kitgum, where he was admitted to the general hospital.

He was to be diagnosed with a broken neck of femur, also known as a femoral neck fracture or broken hip—proving to be a serious and life-threatening or life-changing injury.

He was put on traction treatment.

But four months passed without significant healing.

Oweka’s ordeal left him without income, in constant pain, and struggling to support his family, leading to weight loss and loss of hope.

PERILOUS JOURNEY TO MULAGO

In September 2003, Oweka’s relative, Onek Albin, arranged for a charter plane to transport him from Kitgum to Gulu, and then a bus to Mulago National Referral Hospital, Kampala.

During his time at Mulago, Oweka faced numerous challenges, including securing a bed in Ward 7, which required his sister to wait for a dying patient to vacate it.

For seven months, he lay in the Emergency Ward 3B without receiving treatment.

In April 2004, he was transferred to Ward 7, the orthopedic ward, but surgery was delayed until August.

Post-surgery, Oweka contracted severe malaria, which nearly took his life.

He also experienced harsh conditions, such as early morning cleaning that drenched patients’ attendants sleeping under beds and his mother was one of them.

Despite these difficulties, Oweka is thankful for the support of his relatives, Born Again prayer groups, and Mukwano, which provided free bread and high-protein milk to patients and attendants.

After a year and a half away from work, Oweka was finally discharged from Mulago in October 2004.

OVERCOMING ADVERSITY: JOSEPH OWEKA’S JOURNEY

After the ambush accident, Oweka faced another challenge when his salary was withheld, with his employers accusing him of absconding.

Legal action threats and reconciliation efforts eventually led to his reinstatement and return to work after a year and a half.

He was this time transferred from Madi-Opei to Kitgum General Hospital, where he currently serves.

In 2009, Oweka pursued further education, specializing in Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) at the Uganda Institute of Allied Health And Management Sciences (UIAHMS) Mulago.

Upon his return to Kitgum General Hospital in 2012, he led various campaigns, including efforts to combat the Nodding disease outbreak in Kitgum and Pader.

His exceptional work earned him special recognition (certificate) from the Ministry of Gender for promoting the Girl Child.

As the sole ENT specialist serving multiple regions, including Greater Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago, and Pader, Oweka has made a significant impact in the region.

His vaccination initiatives for DTP-HepB (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and hepatitis B) at Madi-Opei benefited soldiers, their families, and nearby communities.

He has received certificates of outstanding performance from Kitgum General Hospital and the district.

OWEKA’S HEALTH CRISIS: A PLEA FOR HELP

Twenty years after his initial surgery, Oweka’s condition has worsened, causing excruciating back pain, limited mobility, and difficulty walking.

Despite his struggles, he requires two urgent surgeries: Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA) surgery and Spinal decompression surgery, costing Shs30m and Shs20m, respectively.

With less than Shs10m mobilized, Oweka, a father of nine, is appealing for support to undergo these critical procedures.

THA surgery will replace his damaged hip joint with an artificial implant, relieving pain and improving mobility.

Spinal decompression surgery will alleviate pressure on his spinal nerves, addressing persistent pain and numbness in his legs.

As a dedicated healthcare professional, Oweka has spent his career serving others. Now, he needs your help. Please contact him at 0784530616 (Joseph Oweka) to offer support and ensure he receives the medical attention he desperately needs.

About Post Author