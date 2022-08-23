Heathens aim to maintain winning form as Nile Special 7s heads to Arua

Event: Nile Special 7s, Arua circuit

Date: 27th August 2022

Venue: Greenlight Stadium

After two circuits played in the Nile Special 7s, Stanbic Black Pirates lead the table with 37 points, just three ahead of Heathens who are second with 34. Hippos and Buffaloes follow with 32 points each.

Pirates won the opening circuit played at Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere in Wakiso District to post a huge lead over top sides who struggled that weekend but a fourth place finish in the second circuit played at Namate Works Ground in Entebbe meant that their attempt to run away with the title suffered a major set back.

The successful Entebbe outing for Heathens where they beat Hippos 12-10 in the final enabled them to get back into competing for the 2022 series, and it was their first circuit triumph in many editions.

"The win in Entebbe gave us a way forward to look upon the coming circuits...it gave us the believe that we can make it in the remaining circuits," Heathens Captain Nicholas Kato said.

Should Heathens win in Arua, they will go on top of the table and it will even be better for them if Pirates struggle this weekend.

"Our target is to win every game because every game is like a final to us. It will be tough in Arua but we believe we shall be victorious," Kato added.

For the Arua circuit, Heathens are in Pool A alongside Pirates, Warriors and hosts Nile Leopards.

Heathens and Pirates met twice in the previous event, they drew 7-7 in the group stage whilst the former won 31-00 in the semifinals. They also met in the opening circuit.

"It's always a big game against Pirates. We promise not to put down the weapons as we are ready to battle in anyway that comes our way," Kato noted.

Kato adds that they miss their stars who still have national team commitments but says that their absence has given other players a chance to step up to the occasion. He's also happy to be captaining the team.

After the Arua event, the next circuit of the Nile Special 7s will be hosted by Pirates on 3rd and 4th September. Three more circuits will be played at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal, at Bugembe in Jinja and finally at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala.

By Thomas Odongo