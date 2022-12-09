HEAVY HEART! Gen.Kavuma reveals what’s killing this country which he religiously serves as deputy operation wealth creation boss

By Moses Oketayot

On Friday 9th December, the taskforce on government communications and national guidance presented the final national communications policy and national guidance Policy to Dr. Aminah Zawedde – the Permanent Secretary ministry of ICT & national guidance.

And during the deliberations speaker after speaker gave an insight on how to better this country. When he was granted an opportunity to say something, Maj. Gen. Sam Kavuuma, the deputy coordinator operation wealth creation (OWC) underscored the need to embrace the advancement in technology, and not lose touch with human emotions.

“We live in an era of advancements and technology; humans are developing intelligence to unimaginable extents up to the creation of artificial intelligence, but at the same time we might be losing touch with emotions like compassion which are the very essence of humanity. We are progressing yet we are regressing, we need to discover the ideal of Ubuntu as a nation,” he said.

He also said that there is a need to fight individualism and embrace the spirit of togetherness for purposes of nation building.

“Individualism is killing our country, the task is upon you, the taskforce, ensure that your policies address ways we can kill this issue of individualism so that we can rediscover our love for our nation,” Gen Kavuuma asserted.

The Uganda government has suffered a significant loss of trust among a substantial population due to uncoordinated communications. Increasingly, the country has witnessed scenes of Government officials contradicting themselves or communicating different positions on policy and Government programmes.

In some cases, officials criticize one another. As a result, public confidence in government communications is lost, creating a gap filled by alternative media sources and fake news.

Additionally, the government’s communications are usually delayed due to the absence of a mechanism to quickly reach a common position by the responsible Ministries, Departments & Agencies and Local Governments and communicate this position accurately and timely.

Consequently, speculation and misinformation thrive on closing this gap, primarily through alternative communication channels, misleading the local and international people.

The developed national communications policy seeks to mitigate the above challenges, ensure effective communication, especially as Uganda implements critical national, regional and global plans, programmes, and policies to improve the quality of people’s lives. These include Vision 2040 and associated National Development Plan III, Agenda for Sustainable Development, East African Common Market Protocol and the NRM Manifesto (2021-26).

The permanent lauded the taskforce for the drafting the policy as adding that:

“I thank the National Taskforce on Communications and National Guidance. It has been a busy 10 months for them and we can see the fruits. We shall now submit these documents and submit them to the Cabinet for approval.”

“Once approved, the policies will anchor all of Government efforts that relate to Government communications and National Guidance.”

As she concluded her remarks, Dr Zawedde shared that the National Guidance Policy ‘will spur one to love Uganda and have a desire to see it become the best version of itself, to point out its failures, to recognize how we each have been complicit in allowing its negative to persist, to work together to create an environment in which every citizen has all that they need — love, food, health, peace, prosperity — and are truly treated as equals in every regard.’

Led by Dr Arthur Sserwanga and deputized by Marcella Karekye, the government communications & national guidance taskforce was formed to guide the ministry of information communication technology to ensure that Government communications are consistent, relevant and understandable.

The Taskforce includes distinguished communications professionals from public and private sectors, who have extensive experience in mindset change and communications.

