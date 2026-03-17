HERBAL HEALING CRY! Old People Demand Gov’t Back Traditional Medicine as Modern Drugs “Fail”

Some of the members of Ankore Old Persons Foundation at their offices in Mbarara

By Amos Tayebwa

A powerful wave of voices from elderly citizens in Mbarara is demanding urgent government intervention to promote and support herbal medicine, as frustrations grow over the high cost and limited effectiveness of modern healthcare.

Under the umbrella of the Ankore Old Persons Foundation, senior citizens have come together to push for recognition and investment in natural herbal remedies, which they say have long been their lifeline.

Speaking during a general meeting held at Eirembo Culture Center in Rwobuyenje, the elders made a passionate appeal for government to prioritize herbal medicine as a special healthcare package for older persons.

The meeting, attended by dozens of elderly participants, highlighted growing concerns over access to healthcare, with many saying they cannot afford private treatment and are often left out of government programs.

Leading the charge is Jolly Kagira, the Executive Director and visionary behind the initiative, who described the situation as urgent and deeply troubling.

“The demand for support from government to the old persons category is very high,” she said. “Most elders in the communities are vulnerable, they can’t afford private healthcare. This requires government intervention to give a hand and support these elderly groups, especially on medical insurance.”

Kagira emphasized that the foundation is strictly non-political, focused solely on improving the well-being of older persons across western Uganda.

“Ankore Old Persons Foundation is not political, tribal or religious, it is only about the well-being of old persons. When you bring politics in this program, then it means you’re in the wrong place,” she said firmly. “Old people… their needs require much attention. I started this initiative to ensure that the old persons can have a voice and also benefit from government programs.”

But it is the strong endorsement of herbal medicine that is now stirring debate.

Kagira revealed that the foundation has been promoting herbal remedies, particularly in addressing prostate-related illnesses, with what she described as remarkable results.

“We have testimonies from some of the elderly who have used our herbal products. Those who have used herbal products have recovered from prostate and have never gone for surgical operation,” she claimed. “Herbal products have no side effects. Let the government give us a hand and we help our old persons.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Francis Bagonzya Ahimbisibwe, a top official in the foundation, who said the movement is not just about treatment but awareness and empowerment.

“The purpose of this umbrella is to make awareness about the issues that affect old persons,” he said, adding that herbal medicine offers both healing and nutritional value.

“Natural herbal medicines contain healing contents and food supplements that boost and support the lives of old people,” he noted, urging communities to identify and contribute medicinal plants for development into useful products.

He further challenged reliance on modern drugs, suggesting some may do more harm than good.

“Bring these plants so they can be advanced into useful medicinal products instead of running for modern drugs which some are toxic,” he said.

Perhaps the most emotional testimony came from Dan Tumusiime, a member from Nyakyeera in Ntungamo, who shared his personal journey battling prostate illness.

“I suffered from prostate some years ago. I used several modern medications but all failed,” he said. “I went back home and started using herbal medicines. Now it’s ten years after recovery.”

His voice, steady but firm, carried a message to fellow elders and the government alike.

“I appeal to my fellow old persons to resort to herbal products, and more so, let the government also embrace the initiative of manufacturing herbal products and support the manufacturers,” he urged.

The foundation has already taken steps to organize itself, establishing an office and a SACCO in Rwobuyenje to amplify their voices and mobilize support.

But as their call grows louder, it raises critical questions about Uganda’s healthcare priorities—especially for its aging population.

Should herbal medicine be formally integrated into the national health system? Can government balance traditional knowledge with modern medical standards? And most importantly, how long can elderly citizens wait for support?

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